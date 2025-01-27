Aston Villa enter the race to sign Chelsea defender

Aston Villa’s Defensive Dilemma Sparks Interest in Chelsea’s Axel Disasi

Aston Villa’s pursuit of European football this season has hit a major hurdle with another devastating injury to Tyrone Mings. The 31-year-old centre-back left the pitch in tears during Villa’s 1-1 draw against West Ham, sparking fears of a prolonged absence following his recovery from an ACL injury just months earlier.

In response, Villa are reportedly “exploring” a move for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, as reported by TeamTalk. With just days left in the transfer window, the Midlands club are looking to strengthen their defensive line amid a mounting injury crisis.

Why Disasi Is on Villa’s Radar

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, 26, has struggled for game time this season, making only four Premier League starts under Enzo Maresca. Villa see an opportunity to offer the Frenchman regular minutes while addressing their own defensive frailties.

Unai Emery was already keen to reinforce his backline following the departure of Diego Carlos to Fenerbahçe. Mings’ latest setback only heightens the urgency, and Disasi’s availability makes him a viable short-term solution.

Chelsea, however, are reportedly reluctant to loan out Disasi, preferring a permanent sale for a fee close to the £40 million they paid Monaco in 2023. Villa will need to convince the Blues to alter their stance if they are to secure a deal.

Competition for Disasi

Chelsea’s preference for a permanent deal has drawn interest from Juventus and Disasi’s former club Monaco. While Juventus appear to have turned their attention elsewhere, Monaco remain an option, although no formal contact has been made.

Villa’s European aspirations could complicate negotiations. Chelsea may be hesitant to strengthen a rival in the race for continental competition. Yet, with limited suitors, Villa might still have an opening to secure Disasi on loan.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The latest injury to Tyrone Mings is a significant blow to both the team’s defensive stability and morale. Mings’ leadership and experience have been crucial, and seeing him sidelined once again is deeply concerning.

Unai Emery’s interest in Axel Disasi is understandable. The Frenchman is a strong and capable defender who could help fill the void left by Mings and Diego Carlos. However, the financial and logistical challenges of securing Disasi are frustrating. A £40 million fee seems excessive for a player Chelsea are reluctant to use, and their hesitation to loan him compounds the issue.

Fans will also question why Villa are in this position so late in the window. Defensive reinforcements should have been a priority earlier, especially with Mings’ injury history and Diego Carlos’ departure. Leaving such critical business to the final days adds unnecessary pressure and limits options.

There’s no denying Disasi’s potential value to the squad, but Villa supporters will hope the club has contingency plans should Chelsea refuse to loan or lower their valuation. Missing out on a top-four or European finish due to defensive frailties would be a bitter pill to swallow, especially after such a promising start to the campaign.

In the end, Villa must act decisively to secure the right defensive addition. Whether that’s Disasi or another target, Emery and the board cannot afford to gamble with the team’s European aspirations.