Confirmed: Celtic Re-Sign £25m Star in Huge January Swap Deal

Celtic’s Strategic Moves: Jota Returns as Kyogo Furuhashi Heads to Rennes

Celtic Football Club has made headlines with a significant roster update, welcoming back the familiar face of Jota, while bidding farewell to forward Kyogo Furuhashi who has moved to French club Rennes. These transactions are set to reshape the team dynamics and potentially impact their performances in domestic and European competitions.

✨✍️ #JotaAnnounced! #CelticFC is delighted to announce the signing of Jota from Stade Rennais FC – subject to international clearance ✍ Welcome home, Jota! 🇵🇹🍀#Jota2030 | CelticFC🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 27, 2025

Jota’s Homecoming Ignites Excitement

Jota’s return to Celtic comes after a series of less fruitful spells with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League and Rennes, where he struggled to secure a regular starting position. After departing Celtic in July 2023 for a substantial £25 million, his journey back to the Scottish Premiership champions has been one of introspection and realignment.

“The last year-and-a-half has had its ups and downs, but that’s life and that’s how football is,” Jota reflected during an interview on Celtic’s official website. His new deal, a robust five-and-a-half-year contract, signals a long-term commitment to the club where he previously enjoyed significant success, including a pivotal role in securing the treble during the 2022-23 season.

His sentiments about returning were tinged with nostalgia: “The best thing in Glasgow, besides Celtic obviously, is the people and I feel like I need a place with soul, where I feel at home.” The influence of current manager Brendan Rodgers was also a decisive factor in his return, with Jota noting, “We had really good discussions and we were very honest and, in the end, we believed in each other.”

Kyogo Furuhashi’s New Chapter in France

Conversely, Kyogo Furuhashi’s transfer to Rennes marks a new chapter for the Japanese striker after an impactful tenure at Celtic Park. Since joining from Vissel Kobe in 2021, Kyogo has been a prolific scorer for Celtic, netting 85 goals in 165 appearances, a record that underscores his significant contribution to the club’s success.

“I was looking for a new challenge in a recognised league. Physically and technically, the league is very competitive,” Kyogo stated on Rennes’ website. His new contract spans two-and-a-half years with the Ligue 1 side, which currently finds itself in a challenging position near the bottom of the league standings.

Rennes’ sporting director, Frederic Massara, praised Kyogo’s abilities, highlighting his “great finishing qualities” and work ethic. “He has a wealth of international experience, including in the Champions League, and knows what it’s like to play at the highest level,” Massara added, indicating that Kyogo’s experience will be vital in revitalising the team’s fortunes.

Implications for Celtic and Rennes

The strategic swap of these two talented forwards will undoubtedly influence both Celtic and Rennes. Celtic retains a player with proven chemistry and success in their system, while Rennes gains a motivated player eager to tackle the challenges of a competitive league.

For Celtic, Jota’s return could reignite their attacking strategies, adding depth and experience to the squad. His understanding of the club’s ethos and his established relationships within the team are expected to facilitate a smooth transition back into Scottish football.

Meanwhile, Kyogo’s arrival at Rennes introduces a seasoned international talent to a squad in need of a boost. His track record suggests he can be a catalyst for change, potentially driving the team up the Ligue 1 table.

As Celtic and Rennes adjust to their newly restructured teams, the impact of these moves will be closely monitored. Both Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi have left indelible marks at their respective clubs, and their ongoing careers will continue to draw attention from fans and analysts alike, underscoring their roles not just as players but as key figures in their clubs’ narratives.