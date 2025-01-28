Aston Villa on the Verge of Signing Former Tottenham Hotspur Defender – Report

Aston Villa’s Strategic Moves: Targeting Disasi and Foyth Amidst Defensive Shuffles

In a recent strategic move, Aston Villa has shown significant interest in strengthening their defensive lineup by approaching Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and Villarreal’s Juan Foyth. As reported by The Telegraph, these approaches come at a critical time, especially considering the new injury concerns surrounding Tyrone Mings, Villa’s key defender. Mings, who recently returned from a long-term layoff, is awaiting scan results after sustaining a knee injury, adding urgency to Villa’s defensive recruitment efforts.

Disasi and Foyth: The Targets

Axel Disasi, the French international and Chelsea defender, has been identified as a primary loan target for Villa. Despite his substantial transfer fee of £38 million from Monaco in August 2023, Disasi has struggled for regular game time under Enzo Maresca, failing to start a Premier League match since December. His situation at Chelsea is complicated further by interest from Wolves and a notable Bundesliga club, which puts pressure on Chelsea to make a decision about his immediate future.

On the other hand, Juan Foyth, a former Tottenham right-back, might soon return to the Premier League. His familiarity with Unai Emery, Villa’s manager who previously signed him at Villarreal, makes him a promising addition to Villa’s squad. Emery’s pursuit of Foyth follows the sale of Diego Carlos and Pau Torres’s injury, emphasizing the critical need for defensive reinforcements at Villa Park.

Emery’s Strategy

Unai Emery is clearly focused on reuniting with Foyth and bringing Disasi’s prowess to Villa, especially in light of the team’s dwindling number of specialist centre-backs. With only Ezri Konsa remaining as a specialist centre-back, the urgency of securing both Disasi and Foyth could not be higher. Villa’s manager is pushing hard to conclude these signings swiftly, aiming to bolster the squad before the transfer window closes.

Broader Transfer Landscape

The transfer window has been bustling with activity, as highlighted by Brighton’s approach towards Derby County defender Eiran Cashin, aiming for a £10 million deal. Similarly, Hull City’s acquisition of Villa starlet Louie Barry on loan signifies the dynamic nature of the market, demonstrating how teams are strategically enhancing their squads mid-season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As an Aston Villa fan, the recent report from The Telegraph brings a mix of anxiety and excitement. The potential addition of Axel Disasi and Juan Foyth could significantly bolster our defensive line, which is exactly what we need given the current circumstances. Disasi, with his Premier League experience, and Foyth, with his prior connection to Emery, seem like perfect fits for Villa’s immediate needs.

It’s reassuring to see the club acting decisively, especially with the precarious situation concerning Tyrone Mings. While Mings’ leadership and experience are invaluable, his recurring injuries are a concern, and it’s crucial we have quality backups. The prospect of signing Disasi and Foyth not only addresses this concern but also shows Emery’s commitment to a robust defensive strategy.

Moreover, Villa’s proactive approach in the transfer market, especially compared to our rivals, fills me with optimism for the rest of the season. Securing these players could be a game-changer, helping us climb higher up the Premier League table and ensuring our defense is solid against any team. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that these deals go through without a hitch!