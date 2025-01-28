Fabrizio Romano Confirms Aston Villa Want to Sign TWO Chelsea Stars

Chelsea Transfer Updates: Aston Villa’s Pursuit of Joao Felix and Axel Disasi

In an exciting turn of events, Aston Villa is actively pursuing not just one, but two key Chelsea players—Axel Disasi and Joao Felix. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the club is in the throes of bolstering its squad under the guidance of manager Unai Emery, aiming to turn around a challenging domestic season.

Villa’s Strategy in the Transfer Market

Aston Villa’s recent signings, Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia, signify the club’s intent to strengthen its ranks. The acquisition trail does not end here, as Unai Emery continues to seek out top talent. The recruitment efforts are supported by Monchi, who is currently engaged in discussions with Villarreal for Juan Foyth. However, it’s the potential signings from Chelsea that are grabbing headlines.

Fabrizio Romano has disclosed that Axel Disasi has already agreed to personal terms with Villa, with ongoing talks about a loan arrangement. Disasi, a stalwart in the Chelsea defence, has turned down other offers in favour of a move to Birmingham, showing a clear preference for Emery’s project.

🟣🔵👀 Aston Villa, one of several clubs monitoring João Félix situation ahead of the final days of the window. His agent Jorge Mendes, talking to many clubs as reported last week. ⤵️ https://t.co/XMD9ykjGRt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2025

Joao Felix: A Renewed Interest

While Axel Disasi might soon don a Villa jersey, Joao Felix’s situation is more fluid. Originally targeted by Villa last summer before his move to Chelsea, Felix’s stint at Stamford Bridge has been underwhelming. Despite Chelsea’s hefty investment of €53 million, Felix has struggled to find a regular starting role, often appearing as a luxury substitute.

Romano’s insights reveal that Villa has rekindled their interest in Felix, considering a late transfer window move for the Portuguese forward. With Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, actively engaging with several clubs, a switch to Villa could provide the much-needed revival for his career.

Potential Impact on Villa’s Season

Should these transfers materialise, they could significantly impact Aston Villa’s performance and strategic capabilities. Disasi’s defensive prowess and Felix’s attacking potential could be exactly what Emery needs to rejuvenate his squad for the latter half of the season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As an Aston Villa fan, the news of potential signings like Joao Felix and Axel Disasi is nothing short of exhilarating. After a start to the season that left much to be desired, these developments could be the spark we need to climb the league table and make a significant impact in competitions.

The idea of Disasi shoring up our defence, coupled with the offensive flair that Felix could bring, is a tantalizing prospect. Felix, with his proven talent—albeit underutilized at Chelsea—could thrive under Emery’s guidance, transforming into the game-changer we’ve been craving.

The excitement is palpable among us fans as we imagine our team with these new dynamics. It’s the kind of buzz that only comes with the prospect of genuinely transformative signings, and it’s exactly what we need to boost morale and performance. Here’s hoping the club finalizes these deals, and we see Felix and Disasi in Villa colours soon, reigniting our season with their debut.