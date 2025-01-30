Report: Spurs star backs manager to lead club to success

Kulusevski Backs Postecoglou to Lead Spurs Forward

Tottenham may be enduring a turbulent spell, but Dejan Kulusevski has no doubts that Ange Postecoglou is the right man to steer the club in the right direction. Despite their struggles in the Premier League, Spurs remain alive in three cup competitions, and the Swedish international is confident they can achieve something remarkable this season.

Confidence in Postecoglou’s Vision

Spurs currently sit in a precarious position in the league, yet Postecoglou remains optimistic about what lies ahead. “I think we can do big things in these last four months,” Kulusevski stated, fully backing his manager’s belief that something special is possible.

Why Postecoglou Is the Right Man

When asked why the Australian is the right leader for Spurs, Kulusevski was unequivocal. “Because we had games where we showed perfect football and football not many teams can play in the world. We played beautiful against (Manchester) United, City away 4-0 and yeah we’re behind him.”

Fighting for the Philosophy

Kulusevski emphasised his commitment to Postecoglou’s philosophy, expressing his determination to fight for the style of football the manager has introduced. “I have to fight for him because I believe in that football too. Yeah, he is the right man.”

With Kulusevski and the squad firmly behind Postecoglou, Spurs will be looking to turn their season around in the coming months.