Spurs Explore AC Milan Defender Move as Injury List Expands

Tottenham’s Injury Crisis Deepens as Tomori Talks Advance

Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive struggles have reached a critical juncture. With Radu Dragusin joining a long list of sidelined defenders, Spurs are scrambling for reinforcements ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford. Sky Sports reports that negotiations for AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori are at an advanced stage, though the England international has yet to agree to a move.

Ange Postecoglou’s side has been ravaged by injuries throughout the season, and the latest setback has left Spurs with limited options at the back. With Cristian Romero still weeks away from returning and Dragusin now ruled out, Tottenham’s urgency to secure defensive cover before Monday’s transfer deadline has intensified.

Postecoglou’s Defensive Woes Continue

Speaking ahead of the Brentford fixture, Postecoglou didn’t mince words about the challenge facing his squad. “Still not sure, we’ll let it settle down and get more information over the weekend. He’s [Dragusin] obviously not available for this weekend.” The Australian manager’s frustration was evident as he likened the club’s injury crisis to an unrelenting struggle, stating, “Every time I think I see the light at the end of the tunnel it turns out to be an oncoming train.”

The absence of key defenders has forced Postecoglou to rely on Micky van de Ven, who only recently returned from injury, and versatile squad players who lack natural defensive instincts. With Brentford’s physical style of play posing a significant challenge, Spurs must patch up their backline swiftly.

Tomori: A Potential Solution?

Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge confirmed Tottenham’s interest in Tomori, explaining, “There have been early discussions and we’re not yet sure if it would be a permanent deal or a loan but Fikayo Tomori is one of a number of options Spurs are considering.”

Tomori’s pace and composure on the ball make him an ideal candidate for Postecoglou’s high-line system, and given his prior experience in the Premier League with Chelsea, the transition back to English football could be seamless. However, whether Milan will be willing to part with him mid-season remains to be seen.

Transfer Battle Looming?

Paul Merson believes Spurs aren’t the only club interested in Tomori. “I think there will be a lot of teams after Tomori. Manchester United could do with him and Arsenal could as well. Arsenal have two centre-halves but you always say if one of them gets injured, they’re right up against it. Tomori could get in a lot of teams and will be wanted by a lot of teams.”

Aston Villa has also emerged as a possible suitor following their windfall from the Jhon Duran transfer. If Spurs want to secure Tomori’s services, they may need to act swiftly before other clubs enter the fray.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Concerned Spurs Fans See Trouble Ahead

Tottenham fans have every reason to be worried. Postecoglou’s system demands defenders who are both quick and aggressive in one-on-one duels. Losing Dragusin at such a crucial time only compounds the existing problem. While Tomori would be a shrewd addition, there’s no guarantee Milan will let him leave, and Spurs’ history with last-minute deals doesn’t inspire confidence.

The concern isn’t just about this week’s match—it’s about the long-term impact. With European commitments looming, Spurs can’t afford to limp through the season with a patched-up defence. If Tomori doesn’t sign, who else is available in the market? And more importantly, will the club’s transfer dealings be decisive enough to avoid another late-window disappointment?

For now, Spurs fans will be watching nervously as the clock ticks down toward deadline day. If reinforcements don’t arrive, Postecoglou’s bright start to the season could soon turn into a grim struggle for defensive stability.