Robbie Lyle AFTV on Arsenal 5-1 Man City: “You Ain’t the City of Old”

Arsenal Thrash Manchester City: A Statement Victory at the Emirates

Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City. The scoreline alone is enough to send shockwaves through the Premier League, but for Arsenal fans, this was more than just three points. It was a statement—a resounding declaration that Mikel Arteta’s side are now the dominant force in English football. As Robbie Lyle and the AFTV panel dissected the demolition, the energy was undeniable.

A Performance to Silence the Critics

It was a night that belonged to Arsenal, a night that silenced critics and made a mockery of those who doubted their title credentials. “Honestly, that was a really, really impressive performance by Arsenal today,” said Robbie Lyle, the voice of AFTV.

But even after taking an early lead, doubts crept in when City equalised. “When they got it back to 1-1, I must admit, I still thought we could win the game, but I thought this is going to be a really tough game from here on,” Robbie admitted. But those fears quickly faded.

Thomas Partey’s strike was a turning point, and as Robbie pointed out, it wasn’t just the player who scored it—”The fans scored that goal… the whole stadium said ‘shoot,’ and he did.” That moment encapsulated the belief running through the club right now: Arsenal fear no one.

The Humbling of Erling Haaland and Manchester City

It wasn’t just about the goals. It was about the mentality. Haaland, who had made a point of mocking Arsenal earlier in the season, was left humiliated. Robbie didn’t hold back: “They thought they were the City of old—you ain’t the City of old! Or maybe you are, but we’ve just got better than you.”

The mocking of Manchester City’s Big Steve, a long-time City fan and friend of the AFTV channel, was relentless. “I remember Big Steve used to send me pictures of sharks every time they beat us… ain’t heard from him in a while. You know what I’m going to send him tonight? Some sardines. They’ve turned from sharks into sardines, bro!”

This was personal for the Arsenal players too. The pre-match arrogance from City’s camp, particularly Haaland’s “stay humble” remark, only fuelled Arsenal’s fire. “How ironic—you say stay humble and you get humbled. 5-1,” Robbie laughed.

The Rise of Arsenal’s Young Stars

Beyond the result, the performance of Arsenal’s youngsters sent an even stronger message. Lewis-Skelly, an 18-year-old midfielder, made his presence known. Robbie captured the magnitude of the moment perfectly: “Remember, he said to Lewis-Skelly, ‘Who the f* are you?’ The man went and sat there and did his celebration—‘you don’t know who I am?’ Now you do.”**

Arsenal’s academy stars are stepping up, forcing established names like Kiwior and Zinchenko out of the starting XI. “Think about Mars Lewis-Skelly—he’s keeping Calafiori out. Zinchenko was a fixture in this Arsenal side, but for him to come in and do what he’s doing, it’s not a fluke.”

Robbie and the AFTV team were in agreement—this new generation isn’t just talented; they have the arrogance and belief needed to take Arsenal to the next level. “We need that arrogance,” they emphasised. “It’s what Saka has, but Lewis-Skelly? He’s got it in abundance.”

The Final Push: Arsenal Must Strengthen

Despite the euphoria of the result, Robbie had one clear message: Arsenal must strengthen in the transfer window. “We’re short. We’re still short,” he warned. Injuries to key players like Saka and Jesus have exposed the lack of depth.

“You come to the business end of the season, you might have City, then a Champions League game straight after. Every game is unreal pressure. And we haven’t got enough up front,” Robbie argued. “Liverpool can rotate—Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz—but who have we got?”

As the transfer deadline loomed, Robbie issued a stark warning: “If Arsenal don’t bring in someone tomorrow, it would be criminal.”

Arsenal’s Title Charge Gains Momentum

This was more than just a victory; it was a statement. Arsenal didn’t just beat Manchester City; they dismantled them, humiliated them, and sent a message to the rest of the league. The title race is very much on.

For Robbie and the AFTV panel, the verdict was clear: “We’re better than them. We showed that today. We should have beaten them at the Etihad. And today? We proved we are the better team.”

The Premier League table may not yet declare Arsenal champions, but if this performance is anything to go by, the wait may not be much longer.