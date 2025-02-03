Report: Man Utd push for deadline day attacking reinforcement

Manchester United Weigh Up Deadline Day Moves for Attacking Reinforcements

Manchester United’s pursuit of attacking depth has taken centre stage as the transfer deadline looms. With Antony already out on loan to Real Betis and Marcus Rashford completing his move to Aston Villa, the club are scrambling to bring in reinforcements before the window closes.

Mathys Tel and Christopher Nkunku in United’s Sights

According to ESPN, United are actively working to secure either Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich or Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea. Talks over a loan deal for Tel have reportedly hit a stumbling block, though the player remains keen on a move to Old Trafford. Arsenal are also in the mix for the young Frenchman, but United are prioritising his signing as their main target.

Nkunku, meanwhile, has struggled to find form at Chelsea since his move from RB Leipzig. While United prefer Tel, Nkunku could become a viable alternative, potentially as part of a swap deal involving Alejandro Garnacho heading to Stamford Bridge.

Amorim’s Dilemma Up Front

The urgency for an attacking addition has been amplified by coach Ruben Amorim’s recent tactical decisions. In the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, he opted to play defensive midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a makeshift forward, leaving natural strikers Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee on the bench.

Amorim acknowledged the difficulty of the market but remains hopeful for reinforcements: “We are trying everything to improve the team without repeating the mistakes of the past. We want so bad to improve.”

More Departures Likely Before the Deadline

In addition to Rashford and Antony’s exits, full-back Tyrell Malacia is also on the transfer list, with Benfica showing interest in the Netherlands international. United appear to be reshaping their squad in a bid to salvage their season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Manchester United fans, these last-minute transfer moves might inspire more scepticism than excitement. The club has been here before—frantically chasing last-minute deals that rarely deliver the long-term improvement needed.

Mathys Tel is undoubtedly a promising talent, but he remains unproven at the highest level. If a deal does happen, will he make an immediate impact? Or will he be another prospect who takes time to settle while United continue to struggle?

Nkunku, on the other hand, presents another risk. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued his Chelsea career, and it’s unclear whether he would thrive in United’s current system. Swapping Garnacho for him also raises concerns, given the young Argentine’s potential.

Then there’s the broader issue—United’s transfer strategy. Instead of carefully planned signings, the club appears reactive, making decisions under pressure as the window closes. If United truly want to rebuild, they must move beyond short-term fixes and start laying the groundwork for a more sustainable future.

For now, the clock is ticking, and fans can only wait to see if these deadline day moves bring meaningful progress or just another cycle of uncertainty.