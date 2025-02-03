Report: Tottenham’s latest injury news and possible return dates

Spurs Injury Latest: Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke Updates

Tottenham Face Major Injury Concerns Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Tottenham Hotspur finally ended their winless run in the Premier League with a resolute 2-0 victory over Brentford. The result brought a much-needed confidence boost to Ange Postecoglou’s side, who now set their sights on Thursday’s crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield. Holding a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg, Spurs will need to navigate a growing injury crisis if they are to book a place in the final.

Here’s the latest on Tottenham’s key injury concerns and potential return dates.

Micky van de Ven’s Gradual Return to Action

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Micky van de Ven made his long-awaited return during Tottenham’s 3-0 Europa League win over Elfsborg. However, he was absent from the squad for the Brentford match, with Postecoglou explaining the decision to manage his workload carefully.

“We’re just trying to manage his minutes,” the Spurs boss confirmed. “It is a quick turnaround and I spoke with the medical team and Micky to give him another week of training to be ready in another week.”

Potential return date: February 2025

Cristian Romero’s Comeback Still Uncertain

Cristian Romero has returned to training, but Tottenham remain cautious about rushing him back into action. Postecoglou admitted there is still uncertainty around the Argentine’s fitness, saying:

“Romero is a bit of a tricky one. We are not really sure yet. There is still some work he needs to do.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Guglielmo Vicario Nears Return

First-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been sidelined since November after undergoing ankle surgery. However, there are encouraging signs that he is closing in on a return.

“They are all kind of around the same time, around 10 days time,” Postecoglou revealed last week when discussing a group of injured players.

Potential return date: February 2025

Dominic Solanke’s Recovery Progressing

Star striker Dominic Solanke picked up a knee injury in January, with an initial recovery timeline of six weeks. Postecoglou recently suggested that the England international’s return may not be too far away.

Potential return date: Unknown

James Maddison’s Injury Timeline

James Maddison is dealing with a calf strain that is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks. If all goes well, he could return either in late February or early March.

Potential return date: Unknown

Radu Dragusin’s Injury Concern

Radu Dragusin suffered a knee injury during the Elfsborg game after replacing Van de Ven as a substitute. While Spurs are still assessing the severity, the Romanian defender remains a doubt.

“With Radu, we’ll probably have more information tomorrow,” Postecoglou said after the Brentford match. “It doesn’t look good but he’s seeing a specialist.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Destiny Udogie Among Players Nearing a Comeback

Destiny Udogie has been out since December with a hamstring injury but is part of a group of players expected to return in February.

“They are all kind of around the same time, around 10 days time,” Postecoglou said, referencing Vicario, Brennan Johnson, Udogie, Wilson Odobert, and Timo Werner.

Potential return date: February 2025

Brennan Johnson’s Recovery

Welsh international Brennan Johnson is also included in the batch of players expected to return next month.

Potential return date: February 2025

Timo Werner’s Expected Return

Timo Werner remains on course to make his comeback in February, alongside Udogie and Johnson.

Potential return date: February 2025

Wilson Odobert’s Comeback Timeline

Summer signing Wilson Odobert required surgery on a hamstring injury back in November but is anticipated to return in February.

Potential return date: February 2025

With Spurs missing several key figures, Postecoglou faces a significant selection challenge heading into the crucial clash against Liverpool. The squad depth will be tested once again, but if Tottenham can navigate this difficult period, their ambitions for domestic and European success will remain intact.