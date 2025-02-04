Spurs Fail in £70m Bid for Defender as Palace Hold Firm

Spurs’ Desperation Grows as Palace Stand Firm on Marc Guehi

Tottenham Hotspur’s late push for defensive reinforcements took another hit as Crystal Palace turned down a staggering £70 million bid for England international Marc Guehi. With the North London club suffering a defensive crisis, this rejection is yet another setback in what has been a frustrating January transfer window.

Palace’s Resilience in Keeping Guehi

Crystal Palace’s decision to reject such a significant offer showcases their commitment to keeping Guehi, whose contract runs until 2026. The Eagles have long been firm in their stance on retaining key assets, and this is no exception. As Sky Sports News’ Michael Bridge put it, “That is a major development – major money as well that Palace have turned down… that’s a real show of solidarity and support from Palace’s side for keeping Guehi.”

It is clear that Palace see Guehi as a cornerstone of their project and are unwilling to cash in, even with a lucrative offer on the table. This is in stark contrast to the usual expectation that clubs of Palace’s stature would accept a high offer for a player not considered an attacking talisman.

Spurs’ Defensive Headache Worsens

The failed bid for Guehi is not the only defensive transfer woe for Spurs. Tottenham have also seen their attempts to sign AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori rebuffed, with the England international reportedly uninterested in a switch to North London at this stage of his career. Furthermore, Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, who initially rejected a move, performed a dramatic Deadline Day U-turn following a lengthy discussion with Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham’s urgency stems from an injury crisis in central defence. Radu Dragusin’s recent knee injury, coupled with the ongoing absence of Cristian Romero, has left Postecoglou with limited options at the back. Micky van de Ven’s return from injury is a boost, but the club are reluctant to overuse him too soon. Spurs were also linked with Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, but their interest in the Frenchman ended earlier on Deadline Day. Instead, Kevin Danso was brought in from Lens for around £21m, yet it is evident that Spurs wanted a more established name.

What Next for Guehi and Spurs?

Guehi is now expected to stay at Selhurst Park until the summer, when interest in him is likely to intensify. Newcastle, Tottenham, and Chelsea are all expected to return for the England centre-back, especially as he will enter the final year of his contract in 2025.

Chelsea, who were keen to re-sign Guehi earlier in the window, ultimately decided to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Palace instead. Whether Chelsea will return for Guehi remains uncertain, but the battle for his signature could dominate the summer transfer market.

As for Spurs, the failure to land Guehi or Tomori may force them to make do with their current defensive lineup until the season’s end. Postecoglou’s attacking philosophy has been clear this season, but if Spurs are to maintain their push for European football, they cannot afford to neglect the backline.

Our View – EPL Index

The rejection of Tottenham’s massive £70m bid for Marc Guehi is a shock to many. For a club like Palace to turn down such a figure is a significant statement. Spurs fans will undoubtedly be concerned by the club’s failure to secure a high-profile defensive signing despite the evident need.

The frustration among Spurs supporters is understandable. The injury crisis in defence has made their squad depth alarmingly thin, and missing out on both Guehi and Tomori only amplifies the issue. Kevin Danso’s arrival is a positive move, but is he at the level required for a team chasing a top-four finish?

From Palace’s perspective, this is a major win. Holding onto Guehi reinforces their ambition of staying competitive in the Premier League rather than simply cashing in on star players. It also sends a message that they won’t be bullied in the transfer market.

Spurs’ failure to land their defensive targets leaves their season hanging in the balance. Postecoglou has done a fantastic job so far, but without adequate cover at the back, their push for Champions League football may suffer. With the summer window set to be even more competitive, Spurs may have to pay an even higher premium if they are to land their man.