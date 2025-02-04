Chelsea’s Axel Disasi Completes Aston Villa Loan Switch

Aston Villa Secure Loan Deal for Axel Disasi in Statement Move

Emery Strengthens Villa’s European Push with Disasi Signing

Aston Villa have bolstered their defensive ranks with the loan signing of Axel Disasi from Chelsea, a move that underscores the club’s ambition under Unai Emery. The Midlands outfit will pay a reported £5 million loan fee to secure the French international for the remainder of the season.

Villa fought off interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who were weighing up a late approach before ultimately withdrawing from the race. Disasi, keen on the prospect of playing regular football at Villa Park, has opted to join Emery’s project as the club continues its push across both domestic and European fronts.

Defensive Depth for Premier League and Champions League Ambitions

Unai Emery has made it clear that squad depth will be key as Villa juggle Premier League commitments with their Champions League aspirations. The club has already secured qualification for the last-16 in Europe, and the addition of Disasi brings vital experience and physical presence to their backline.

The former AS Monaco defender has struggled for a consistent starting role at Chelsea, making 17 appearances but often finding himself on the fringes. With his ability to operate in a high defensive line and his composure in possession, Disasi offers Emery a reliable option as Villa navigate a crucial phase of the campaign.

High-Profile Loan Deals Highlight Villa’s Ambition

Disasi’s arrival is part of a broader recruitment drive that has seen Villa secure high-profile loan signings. Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio have also joined from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, further underlining the club’s intent to challenge at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been active in trimming their squad before the transfer deadline. Disasi was one of several departures, with Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka also leaving Stamford Bridge. Additionally, João Félix is expected to finalise a move to AC Milan in the coming days.

With Disasi now part of an evolving Villa squad, Emery has a reinforced defensive unit ready to compete on multiple fronts. The coming weeks will test the club’s credentials, but this latest acquisition signals a clear intent: Aston Villa are here to challenge, and they mean business.