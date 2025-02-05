West Brom’s Tom Fellows on Everton’s Radar for Summer Move

Everton Maintain Interest in Tom Fellows Amid Summer Transfer Competition

Everton’s Pursuit of Tom Fellows Continues

Everton’s admiration for West Brom winger Tom Fellows remains strong, but contrary to reports, the club did not submit a deadline-day bid for the 21-year-old, TEAMtalk confirms.

The January window saw Everton secure just one signing—midfielder Charly Alcaraz on loan from Flamengo. Manager David Moyes was eager to reinforce his attacking options, particularly given injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja, but the club failed to secure the right deal for a striker. Fellows was among the names considered as Everton scouted wingers, but West Brom’s reluctance to sell mid-season made a deal unlikely.

Competition for Fellows Expected in Summer

Everton have kept close tabs on Fellows throughout the season, frequently sending scouts to watch the youngster in action. He has been a crucial part of West Brom’s promotion push, registering two goals and 10 assists in 30 Championship appearances—more assists than any other player in the division.

TEAMtalk sources state, “Everton’s scouts have been in attendance for many of Fellows’ games this term and they have been very impressed with his performances, unsurprisingly.” His pace, dribbling ability, and creativity make him a compelling target for Everton, who are looking to add a right-sided winger ahead of next season.

However, Everton are not the only club monitoring Fellows. Brighton are also reportedly keen on the winger, adding another layer of competition to the race for his signature. The Seagulls attempted a last-minute move for Sunderland’s Tommy Watson in January, highlighting their active approach to securing emerging Championship talent.

Financial Considerations and West Brom’s Promotion Push

West Brom’s current financial position and their hopes of securing Premier League football make Fellows’ summer future uncertain. Reports suggest it could take up to £20 million to secure his signature, a figure that will only rise if the Baggies achieve promotion. Fellows is under contract until 2027, meaning West Brom are in a strong position to demand a significant fee.

TEAMtalk highlights the potential financial implications, noting, “Everton and Brighton, therefore, will be hoping that West Brom miss out on a play-off spot this season.” If West Brom remain in the Championship, their leverage in negotiations may diminish, giving Everton and Brighton a more realistic chance of securing the highly-rated winger.

Everton’s financial flexibility is expected to improve in the summer when the current Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) cycle ends. With multiple first-team contracts expiring, the club will have room to manoeuvre in the market and invest in long-term assets such as Fellows.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Everton, the ongoing pursuit of Tom Fellows presents an exciting yet uncertain prospect. On one hand, his impressive performances in the Championship make him an attractive option, particularly given Everton’s lack of depth on the right wing. His creative output and ability to unlock defences could be exactly what the team needs.

However, the financial aspects remain a major concern. A fee in the region of £20 million is substantial for a club still navigating financial constraints. While PSR restrictions may ease in the summer, there is still a need for strategic spending. If Everton can negotiate a reasonable deal, Fellows could be a shrewd acquisition, but the club must avoid overpaying for a player untested at Premier League level.

The presence of Brighton in the race adds another complication. Known for their excellent recruitment model, Brighton’s interest suggests Fellows has high potential, but it also means Everton must act decisively if they genuinely see him as part of their long-term plans. Missing out on another attacking target would be frustrating, particularly given the club’s need for more creativity in wide areas.

Ultimately, if Fellows continues his current form, he will be in high demand. Everton must ensure they are prepared to make a firm move if they truly believe he can make an impact at Goodison Park.