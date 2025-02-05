Manchester United Monitor Luke Shaw’s Recovery Amid Fresh Injury Fears

Luke Shaw’s Injury Woes Continue as Manchester United Face Defensive Concerns

Manchester United’s struggles with defensive injuries have continued, with Luke Shaw reportedly suffering a fresh setback in his bid to return to full fitness. The left-back, who has endured a frustrating year plagued by injuries, was recently spotted back in training, offering hope that he could soon return to action. However, fresh concerns have emerged regarding his fitness, sparking fears of yet another spell on the sidelines.

Shaw’s absence has been a major concern for United this season, with his last appearance coming in December. While reports initially suggested he could be out for another month, updates from The Daily Mail insist his injury is “not too serious,” while The Telegraph states that the England international is already scheduled for a return to training on Monday.

Luke Shaw has suffered a setback in his return from injury but understand it's not too serious. Could be back in training by early next week #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) February 5, 2025

Setback or Short-Term Concern?

Shaw’s fitness has been a talking point at Old Trafford for months, with the defender managing just five appearances in the past year. The hope was that his return to training last week would mark the beginning of his comeback, but social media speculation on Wednesday morning suggested otherwise.

Rumours claimed Shaw was facing another extended absence, potentially missing at least another month. However, United sources have been quick to play down those fears. According to The Telegraph, Shaw’s return to training is scheduled for Monday, meaning this latest issue may be nothing more than a precautionary measure rather than a long-term concern.

With United in the thick of a crucial period in the season, the club will be desperate to avoid rushing Shaw back too soon. The defender’s repeated injury setbacks have been a source of frustration, and ensuring he returns fully fit will be key to preventing further problems.

Defensive Reinforcements and Amorim’s Left-Back Dilemma

Recognising their vulnerabilities in the left-back position, Manchester United moved swiftly in the January transfer window to bring in Danish prospect Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. The arrival of the 19-year-old was part of Ruben Amorim’s plan to add depth to a squad that has struggled with injuries all season.

With Dorgu’s arrival, the decision was made to allow Tyrell Malacia to depart on loan to PSV Eindhoven, further emphasising United’s belief that Shaw would be available again soon. But if the latest concerns around his fitness prove valid, Amorim could be left with limited options in that role.

Shaw’s Future at United: Left-Back or Left-Sided Centre-Back?

Even if Shaw does return to fitness soon, his role in Amorim’s system remains a topic of debate. The 29-year-old has long been regarded as United’s first-choice left-back when fit, but recent squad adjustments suggest his position in the team is no longer guaranteed.

With Lisandro Martínez ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, many fans have called for Shaw to be given an opportunity as the left-sided centre-back in Amorim’s back three. His ability on the ball and defensive awareness make him a strong candidate for the role, but much will depend on whether he can stay fit for a sustained period.

United’s defensive frailties have been well documented this season, and having an experienced player like Shaw available in any capacity would be a major boost. However, with his persistent injury struggles, it remains to be seen whether he will ever fully reclaim his starting spot.