Arsenal’s January Striker Search Ends in Disappointment

Arsenal’s Striker Search Ends in Frustration as Morata Joins Galatasaray

Arsenal’s desperate hunt for a striker in the final days of the January transfer window ended in disappointment, with their approach for Álvaro Morata ultimately falling short. The Gunners had explored multiple options in their bid to bolster their attacking line, but after missing out on their primary targets, they turned their attention to a short-term solution.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal were “interested in a loan deal for AC Milan’s 32-year-old striker” and had initial discussions over a move. However, Galatasaray acted swiftly, securing the Spaniard’s services before Arsenal could make a decisive move. The Turkish club’s conviction ensured Morata would not be heading to the Emirates.

Striker Targets Unavailable in January

The January window presented Arsenal with a clear problem: their top striker targets were simply unavailable. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak were both monitored, but neither club was willing to entertain mid-season sales.

The Gunners did test Aston Villa’s resolve with a £60m bid for Ollie Watkins, but their efforts were swiftly rejected. With Jhon Duran already departing for Al-Nassr, Villa had no intention of weakening their squad further.

With time running out, Arsenal were forced to reconsider their options. While scouting in Spain for Champions League opposition Girona, they initiated talks with the representatives of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. During these discussions, Morata’s availability was also explored. However, as TEAMtalk reports, “the indications were that Milan would have been prepared to sanction such a deal, but Arsenal were beaten to the punch by Galatasaray.”

Galatasaray’s Determination Secures Morata

Unlike Arsenal, Galatasaray wasted no time in their pursuit of Morata. The Turkish giants already boast an impressive attacking line, featuring Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi, but they were determined to add further depth.

Their urgency led to an agreement with AC Milan for a one-year loan deal, running from January 2025 to January 2026. A loan fee of €6m was paid, and the deal included multiple options for a permanent transfer or an extended loan.

As Reuters detailed: “Galatasaray retained an option to make the deal permanent, AC Milan said in a statement on its official website.” Additionally, the Turkish side negotiated flexibility in the deal, allowing them to either sign Morata outright for €8m by January 2026 or extend his loan until June 2026. A second purchase option was also included, giving Galatasaray the chance to sign him for €9m later in 2026.

By contrast, Arsenal’s hesitancy cost them. While they assessed their next move, Galatasaray struck a deal that not only secured Morata’s short-term future but also gave them complete control over his next steps.

Arsenal’s Long-Term Attacking Strategy

The failure to land a striker in January could be a setback, but Arsenal remain focused on their summer plans. Sesko and Isak are still high on the club’s wishlist, and their availability is expected to change once the season concludes.

However, Mikel Arteta must now navigate the remainder of the campaign with his existing forward line. Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s primary striker, but his fitness concerns persist. Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz have deputised in the role, yet neither offers the traditional number nine presence that Arsenal require in high-intensity matches.

With the title race heating up and crucial fixtures on the horizon, Arsenal’s inability to strengthen in January places significant pressure on their current squad. Whether they can sustain their challenge without an additional striker remains to be seen.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Arsenal’s failure to land a striker in January is frustrating but not entirely surprising. The club’s reluctance to rush into panic buys is understandable, yet their hesitancy has once again cost them a valuable opportunity.

Morata may not have been the dream signing, but as a short-term solution, he would have provided experienced depth. His ability to hold up play and score in key moments could have alleviated some of the burden on Gabriel Jesus.

What’s most concerning is Arsenal’s lack of conviction. Galatasaray moved decisively, while Arsenal deliberated. If Arteta truly wanted a striker in January, the club should have acted with greater urgency.

The hope now is that Arsenal’s patience will pay off in the summer. If they can land a marquee forward like Isak or Sesko, missing out on Morata will be quickly forgotten. However, if their striking issues persist, questions will be asked about whether they did enough when it mattered most.