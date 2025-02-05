Player Ratings: Newcastle’s Smooth Sail into League Cup Final

Newcastle’s Triumph Over Arsenal Paves Road to League Cup Final

Magpies March to Wembley After Stellar Semi-final

In a thrilling encounter at St James’ Park, Newcastle United dismantled Arsenal with a 2-0 victory, confirming their spot in the Carabao Cup final. This win culminates in a 4-0 aggregate triumph, marking a significant stride towards potential silverware.

Early Drama and Dominance

The match began with a bang when Alexander Isak’s early goal was disallowed for offside, yet this did little to deter Newcastle’s ambitions. The real turning point came from Jacob Murphy, who found the net after Isak’s initial effort rebounded off the woodwork, catching Arsenal off-guard and shifting the momentum firmly in Newcastle’s favour.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, despite his best efforts, failed to capitalise on his opportunities, notably hitting the post in a moment that could have altered the game’s narrative. Instead, Anthony Gordon doubled Newcastle’s lead, seizing on a costly mistake by Arsenal’s goalkeeper, David Raya.

Arsenal’s Faltering Efforts

As the game progressed, Arsenal seemed to lose steam, barely threatening Newcastle’s well-organised defence. Their efforts to salvage pride fell flat, leaving them to reflect on what might have been as Newcastle continued to press their advantage.

Looking Ahead to the Final Showdown

With their eyes now set on the final, Newcastle awaits the outcome of the Tottenham versus Liverpool match. The grand final scheduled for 16 March at Wembley could be a historic moment for Eddie Howe’s team, potentially clinching their first major domestic trophy since 1955.

Player Ratings

Newcastle United

GK: Martin Dubravka – 7.5

RB: Kieran Trippier – 7

CB: Fabian Schar – 8

CB: Sven Botman – 8

CB: Dan Burn – 8

LB: Lewis Hall – 7.5

RM: Jacob Murphy – 8

CM: Bruno Guimaraes – 7

CM: Sandro Tonali – 6.5

LM: Anthony Gordon – 8.5

ST: Alexander Isak – 8

Substitutes

Joe Willock – 6

Emil Krafth – 6

Arsenal

GK: David Raya – 4

RB: Jurrien Timber – 6

CB: William Saliba – 4

CB: Gabriel – 6

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5

CM: Martin Odegaard – 5

CM: Thomas Partey – 5

CM: Declan Rice – 4

RW: Gabriel Martinelli – 5

ST: Kai Havertz – 5

LW: Leandro Trossard – 6

Substitutes