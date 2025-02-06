Bundesliga star remains Arsenal’s ‘most likely’ summer signing

Arsenal’s Summer Strategy: Why Sesko Could Be the Missing Piece

Arsenal’s Long-Term Vision for a Striker

Arsenal’s decision to hold off on a January striker signing has sparked debate, but as The Independent reports, the club’s focus remains on making a high-impact summer move—one that may well include Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian forward has been on Arsenal’s radar, and there is growing belief that RB Leipzig will be more open to a transfer at a more reasonable fee come the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s philosophy has always been about precision, both in tactical execution and transfer dealings. Arsenal’s lack of January activity was not due to a lack of ambition but rather a deliberate approach. “He didn’t just want to bring in ‘a body’,” the report states. The goal was to ensure that any addition aligned with Arsenal’s long-term aspirations, which include a forward capable of leading the line for years.

Why Sesko Fits Arsenal’s Needs

At just 20, Sesko already possesses the attributes that Arteta covets—mobility, pressing ability, and clinical finishing. Leipzig’s reluctance to sell mid-season played a major role in Arsenal’s patience, but a summer deal looks increasingly feasible. The club’s meticulous planning ensures that they remain in a strong financial position to secure Sesko and other high-calibre additions, potentially including Martin Zubimendi.

Missed Opportunity or Tactical Patience?

Some supporters may feel a sense of frustration over Arsenal’s January inaction, particularly with Alexander Isak demonstrating his quality for Newcastle. However, the club’s hierarchy sees the bigger picture. Arsenal’s attack is evolving, and while the squad has managed without an elite striker, the long-term solution is prioritised over short-term fixes.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

There is logic behind waiting for Sesko, but was passing on short-term reinforcements the right call?

Arsenal’s lack of a true number nine was evident in tight games last season. While Gabriel Jesus brings energy and creativity, he does not offer the goal-scoring consistency of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane. The hope is that Sesko develops into that calibre of striker, but waiting for a 20-year-old’s potential is a gamble.

Another pressing issue is competition. If Sesko continues to shine, there is no guarantee Arsenal will secure him unchallenged. Other clubs may see the same promise and step in with more lucrative offers, leaving Arsenal in a familiar situation of missing out on priority targets.

Additionally, Arsenal’s main rivals have shown that decisive transfer dealings often yield immediate results. Manchester City and Liverpool have strengthened when needed, maintaining momentum across all competitions. Arteta’s faith in his squad is commendable, but the concern remains: will this measured approach be enough to keep pace with their title rivals?

The summer will be telling. Arsenal’s plans may be precise, but execution is everything. If Sesko arrives and delivers, the decision to wait will be justified. If not, the frustration from January may resurface with even greater intensity.