Chelsea confident in beating Spurs in the race to sign £70m defender

Chelsea Confident of Beating Spurs to Marc Guehi Signing

Chelsea’s Determination to Bring Guehi Home

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur’s fierce rivalry extends far beyond the pitch, spilling over into transfer battles that have captivated Premier League fans for years. This summer, another showdown is on the horizon, with both clubs vying for the signature of Marc Guehi. However, according to TBR Football, Chelsea are quietly confident that they will win the race for their former academy star.

The Blues have been eyeing a return for Guehi for some time, with reports of their interest dating back to September. The Crystal Palace defender has shone since leaving Stamford Bridge, establishing himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the league. His composure, defensive intelligence, and leadership have also earned him regular England call-ups.

Chelsea’s belief in securing Guehi’s return is reportedly strong, they “believe that Guehi is keen on re-joining the club” and would choose Stamford Bridge over a move to North London. If true, this would be a significant setback for Tottenham, who see the defender as a perfect fit for Ange Postecoglou’s evolving side.

Tottenham’s Previous Interest and Near-Misses

Spurs have been admirers of Guehi for some time, having made a bid in January that was swiftly rejected by Crystal Palace. It’s clear that Daniel Levy and his recruitment team see the young defender as a long-term addition to their squad. However, missing out on him would not be unfamiliar territory for Tottenham when it comes to former Chelsea players.

In January, Spurs also attempted to sign Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan. The move ultimately failed, with Tomori choosing to stay in Italy, where he has thrived since departing Chelsea. With Guehi potentially heading back to West London, Tottenham may yet reignite their interest in Tomori.

Guehi’s Future and Crystal Palace’s Position

Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park runs until 2026, but with just 18 months remaining at the end of the season, Palace could be tempted to cash in. The 23-year-old’s value remains high, and Chelsea, who originally sold him for £18 million in 2021, would likely need to pay significantly more to bring him back.

The Blues, however, may feel they have the upper hand. Given Guehi’s history with the club, familiarity with Cobham, and potential desire to prove himself at the highest level, a reunion could be on the cards. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will attempt to disrupt Chelsea’s plans or whether the defender’s mind is already made up.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Chelsea fans, this report is music to their ears. A defender of Guehi’s calibre would be a fantastic addition to a squad looking to rebuild and push for silverware again. He has grown tremendously since leaving Stamford Bridge, and bringing him back would strengthen a defensive unit that has at times looked vulnerable this season.

Chelsea’s ongoing defensive issues—whether due to injuries or inconsistency—mean that a signing like Guehi’s could be transformational. He is quick, intelligent, and, crucially, Premier League-proven. Unlike some of Chelsea’s recent defensive signings, he wouldn’t need time to adapt to the league or the club’s demands.

Seeing Tottenham swoop in and take a player who once wore Chelsea blue would be difficult to stomach for Chelsea fans. The rivalry runs deep, and ensuring Spurs miss out on another key target would only add to the satisfaction.

That said, Chelsea will need to act decisively. If Palace set a premium asking price, hesitation could allow Tottenham to re-enter the race. But if the report is accurate and Guehi is keen to return, then Chelsea supporters have every reason to feel optimistic.