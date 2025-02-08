Eddie Howe Keen to Tie Down Midfielder as Man City Show Interest

Bruno Guimaraes: The Midfield Maestro Newcastle Must Secure

Guimaraes’ Vital Role in Newcastle’s Rise

Bruno Guimaraes has become synonymous with Newcastle United’s resurgence under Eddie Howe. Since his arrival, the 27-year-old Brazilian has been a lynchpin in the Magpies’ midfield, blending creativity with grit. His standout performance in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal is just the latest chapter in a season where he has made 30 appearances, contributing two goals and eight assists. Despite Alexander Isak’s goal-scoring heroics, Guimaraes remains arguably Newcastle’s most indispensable player.

Interest from European Giants

Newcastle’s urgency to secure Guimaraes’ future stems from serious interest from European powerhouses. According to TEAMtalk, both Barcelona and Manchester City are circling, ready to pounce if given the chance. Barcelona view him as a top summer target, especially if they offload Frenkie de Jong. Manchester City, long-term admirers of the Brazilian, are keen to bolster their midfield despite their recent £50 million acquisition of Nico Gonzalez from Porto. Pep Guardiola’s admiration for Guimaraes is no secret, and any indication of availability could trigger a bidding war.

Newcastle’s Strategy to Retain Their Star

Guimaraes’ current contract, signed in November 2023, runs until 2028 but notably, its £100 million release clause expired last summer. Recognising the looming threat from Barcelona and Manchester City, Newcastle are proactively opening contract talks. TEAMtalk reports that discussions with Guimaraes and his agents will take place in the coming weeks, with hopes of finalising an extension promptly.

However, this new deal isn’t solely about warding off suitors. It’s also a testament to Guimaraes’ value to the team. While a salary increase is likely, Newcastle’s firm wage structure suggests it won’t soar far above his current £160,000 per week, as noted by Capology.

Mutual Respect Between Player and Manager

Eddie Howe’s influence on Guimaraes cannot be overstated. The midfielder’s post-match comments following the Arsenal victory highlight this bond: “For me, he’s amazing [Eddie Howe]. We could not have a better manager than him, since he signed for the club, the club improved a lot. I think for today he won the game in pre-match, I think the shape was perfect, it was very, very smart. He deserves the credit.” Such mutual respect is a cornerstone of Newcastle’s recent success and a compelling reason for Guimaraes to stay put.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Newcastle Fan Perspective

As a Newcastle supporter, the prospect of tying down Bruno Guimaraes to a new long-term contract is thrilling. This isn’t just about keeping a top player; it’s about cementing the foundation of our team’s future. Guimaraes embodies the ambition and progress we’ve seen under Eddie Howe. His performances have been nothing short of inspirational, and losing him to clubs like Barcelona or Manchester City would feel like a massive step backwards.

Seeing how integral he is to our midfield—both in terms of creativity and defensive solidity—it’s clear why big clubs are circling. But Newcastle is no longer a stepping stone; we’re building something special here. The fact that Guimaraes openly praises Howe and acknowledges the team’s growth under his management speaks volumes. It’s not just about the money or the prestige of playing for a European giant; it’s about being part of a project that’s on the rise.

The wage cap is a concern, sure, but if there’s any flexibility, this is the player to invest in. Keeping Guimaraes isn’t just a smart footballing decision; it’s a statement that Newcastle United are here to stay among the elite.