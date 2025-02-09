Everton Forward Leads Manchester United’s Search for Summer Striker Options

Manchester United Eye Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Other Free Agents to Boost Attack

Manchester United are on the hunt for reinforcements to solve their goal-scoring woes, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin tops their summer wishlist. According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are also targeting four other free agents as they seek to bolster their squad without splashing out on hefty transfer fees.

Calvert-Lewin Seen as the Solution to Goal Drought

One glaring issue at Old Trafford this season has been the lack of goals. Manchester United have found the net just 28 times in 24 Premier League games—a tally that lags behind the likes of West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rasmus Hojlund, at 22, has only managed 23 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions, while Joshua Zirkzee has five goals in 36 appearances.

With their frontline struggling, United believe that signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be the remedy. Out of contract at the end of the season, Calvert-Lewin presents an enticing free transfer option. Since joining Everton in 2016, the 27-year-old has netted 89 goals and provided 22 assists in 321 appearances.

However, Everton News reports that the Toffees are eager to retain their star striker and are working to convince him to extend his stay at Goodison Park. This tug-of-war sets the stage for an intriguing summer transfer saga.

More Targets on United’s Radar

Calvert-Lewin isn’t the only player Manchester United are eyeing. Fichajes reveals that the club is also keen on Lille striker Jonathan David, Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Jonathan David has been prolific in Europe, but reports suggest he’s in advanced talks with Barcelona, which could complicate United’s pursuit. Angel Gomes, a former United prospect, is attracting interest from Tottenham, while Jonathan Tah is seen by United’s hierarchy as “a key player to strengthen the defence.”

Leroy Sane, meanwhile, is a player in high demand, with Tottenham and Arsenal also vying for his signature. Without Champions League football, United might struggle to lure the Bayern Munich winger to Old Trafford.

Big Names and Bigger Ambitions

In addition to these targets, Manchester United are reportedly keen on Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, considered one of the most lethal forwards in the game. According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, United believe a deal for Gyokeres is already in place for the summer.

Further reports link United with Bryan Zaragoza, the Spanish international currently on loan at Osasuna from Bayern Munich. Additionally, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains hopeful of bringing Harry Kane to Old Trafford. Kane, who joined Bayern from Tottenham, has a release clause of £54 million in his contract, but any move wouldn’t materialise before January 2026. While Kane is open to returning to England, he’s unlikely to entertain offers from Arsenal or Chelsea, given their rivalry with Tottenham.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Manchester United Fan Perspective:

As a Manchester United supporter, it’s thrilling to see the club actively targeting players who can make an immediate impact. Dominic Calvert-Lewin might not have the glamour of some other names, but his Premier League experience and physicality make him a smart addition, especially on a free transfer. Imagine pairing him with Hojlund—it could be the perfect blend of youth and experience to finally get our attack firing again.

Jonathan David and Viktor Gyokeres are also tantalising prospects. David’s goal-scoring prowess in Ligue 1 is well-documented, and Gyokeres’s reputation as one of the best strikers in the world speaks for itself. If United can secure even one of these forwards, we’re looking at a transformed front line.

Defensively, bringing in someone like Jonathan Tah could shore up our backline, which has been inconsistent this season. And while Leroy Sane might be a stretch without Champions League football, the ambition to target players of his calibre signals that the club is serious about returning to the top.

Overall, there’s a lot to be optimistic about. The transfer window promises excitement, and if even half these deals go through, United could be in for a resurgence next season.