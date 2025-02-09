Player Ratings as Aston Villa Beat Tottenham Hotspur to Pile Pressure on Ange Postecoglou

Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Rogers Steals the Show in FA Cup Clash

Aston Villa advanced to the FA Cup fifth round with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park. Goals from Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers sealed the win, showcasing Villa’s attacking flair and exposing Tottenham’s defensive frailties. Despite a late push from Spurs, they couldn’t recover from an early setback, marking another disappointing cup exit for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Fast Start Puts Villa in Control

Villa wasted no time asserting dominance, with Jacob Ramsey opening the scoring in the first few minutes. The 22-year-old’s angled shot inexplicably slipped through the hands of Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, a moment the Czech stopper will want to forget. Though Kinsky redeemed himself with several impressive saves throughout the match, the early mistake gave Villa the momentum they needed.

Leon Bailey almost doubled Villa’s lead shortly after, but Kinsky’s outstretched right hand denied the Jamaican winger. Ramsey and Donyell Malen also came close, firing efforts wide and over. Spurs’ best chance in the first half came when Mikey Moore whipped in a dangerous ball that found Son Heung-min, but Emiliano Martinez produced a stunning point-blank save to maintain Villa’s lead.

Rogers Delivers the Knockout Blow

Villa’s pressure intensified after the break, with Kinsky again called into action to deny Ramsey. However, the breakthrough came when Morgan Rogers capitalised on a defensive lapse. Pedro Porro failed to clear Malen’s cutback, and Rogers was on hand to poke the ball into the roof of the net, doubling Villa’s advantage.

Rogers’ performance was a masterclass in attacking midfield play. His composure and creativity tormented Tottenham’s defence, and his goal capped a standout display that will surely catch the eye of England manager Thomas Tuchel.

Villa introduced new signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio late in the game, but the focus remained on Rogers, whose influence on the game was undeniable.

Late Spurs Rally Falls Short

Tottenham pulled one back in the dying moments through Mathys Tel. The young Frenchman marked his first start for the club with a well-taken goal, guiding Dejan Kulusevski’s cross into the far bottom corner. Despite the late surge, Spurs couldn’t find an equaliser, bowing out of their second domestic cup competition in four days.

With the Europa League now their only remaining chance for silverware, Postecoglou’s side faces mounting pressure in what is turning into a frustrating campaign for the north Londoners.

Player Ratings

Aston Villa

GK: Emiliano Martinez – 8

RB: Andres Garcia – 7

CB: Ezri Konsa – 6

CB: Boubacar Kamara – 7

LB: Lucas Digne – 7

CM: Youri Tielemans – 7

CM: John McGinn (c) – 7

RM: Leon Bailey – 7

AM: Morgan Rogers – 9

LM: Jacob Ramsey – 8

CF: Donyell Malen – 6

Substitutes:

Lamare Bogarde (26′ for Konsa) – 6

Marcus Rashford (66′ for Malen) – 7

Marco Asensio (66′ for Bailey) – 7

Ian Maatsen (81′ for Digne) – 6

Tottenham Hotspur

GK: Antonin Kinsky – 5

RB: Pedro Porro – 7

CB: Kevin Danso – 6

CB: Archie Gray – 6

LB: Djed Spence – 7

CM: Lucas Bergvall – 7

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur – 6

RM: Mikey Moore – 7

AM: Dejan Kulusevski – 8

LM: Mathys Tel – 8

CF: Son Heung-min (c) – 6

Substitutes:

Yves Bissouma (46′ for Moore) – 7

Pape Sarr (72′ for Bentancur) – 6

Final Thoughts

Aston Villa’s dynamic attacking display and Morgan Rogers’ standout performance were enough to see off a spirited Tottenham side. Spurs’ defensive lapses and inability to control the midfield ultimately cost them, leaving them with only the Europa League to salvage a season that’s quickly slipping away. For Villa, the FA Cup dream remains alive, and if Rogers continues in this vein, they could be set for a deep run.