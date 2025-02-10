Tottenham Injury Update: Key Players Set for Return Ahead of Crucial Fixtures

Tottenham Injury Crisis: Key Players Set for Return Amidst Season Setbacks

Tottenham Hotspur’s season has been marred by a relentless string of injuries, casting a shadow over their domestic and European campaigns. However, this week offers a glimmer of hope as several key players edge closer to returning to action.

Injury Woes Undermine Spurs’ Campaign

A dismal week saw Spurs crash out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup within four days, leaving the Europa League as their sole realistic chance for silverware this season. The team isn’t scheduled for European action until early March, offering a crucial window for recuperation.

Ange Postecoglou, addressing reporters on Sunday night, expressed cautious optimism: “We were hoping to get a couple back for this last week and it didn’t happen. We could have risked a couple but with what’s ahead we went conservative on that.” He added, “We’ll get three, maybe four, players back this week, with the possibility of one or two others in the week or two after that.”

Micky van de Ven Nearing Premier League Return

Micky van de Ven’s long-awaited return came during Spurs’ 3-0 triumph over Elfsborg in the Europa League nearly two weeks ago. However, the Dutch defender hasn’t featured since. After a 2-0 win against Brentford just over a week ago, Postecoglou noted that Van de Ven “does not feel ready for the step up to the Premier League, the intensity of it.”

While hopes were high for his inclusion against Aston Villa, Van de Ven was again sidelined. Yet, Postecoglou left the door open for his potential return against Manchester United. “We thought Micky was maybe a chance for the first hour [against Villa],” he revealed.

Potential return date: Manchester United (h) on Sunday, February 16

Dominic Solanke’s Recovery Timeline Shortens

Star striker Dominic Solanke suffered a knee injury in January, initially projected to sideline him for approximately six weeks. However, Postecoglou hinted at an accelerated recovery: “[Solanke] is not too far off a return,” suggesting that the England international might rejoin the squad sooner than expected.

Potential return date: Late February 2025

Richarlison Faces Another Setback

Richarlison’s injury woes continue, with the striker forced off against Liverpool, where Spurs endured a 4-0 defeat at Anfield. Postecoglou described the incident: “It looks like his calf. It didn’t look too good after the game.” The Brazilian’s emotional reaction was telling. “[Richarlison] was emotional last night because he’d worked really hard to get back. It’s another setback. We’re going to have to deal with him and get him back,” Postecoglou added.

Potential return date: Unknown

Cristian Romero Back in Training but No Rush

Cristian Romero’s return to training is a positive sign, but Postecoglou emphasised caution. “Romero is a bit of a tricky one. We are not really sure yet. There is still some work he needs to do. It’s just a slower healer, and it is one we are looking at on a week-to-week basis,” he explained.

Potential return date: Unknown

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario Eyes February Return

First-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been out since undergoing ankle surgery in November. Postecoglou hinted at his imminent return, stating, “They are all kind of around the same time, around 10 days time.” While a comeback against Manchester United may be too soon, hopes are high for his return against Ipswich.

Potential return date: Ipswich (a) on Saturday, February 22

Season-Ending Injury for Radu Dragusin

Radu Dragusin’s brief appearance against Elfsborg ended in misfortune. After substituting for Van de Ven, Dragusin suffered an ACL injury, confirmed to sideline him for the remainder of the season. Postecoglou admitted the severity of the injury was unexpected, leaving a significant gap in Spurs’ defensive options.

Potential return date: Unknown

James Maddison and Destiny Udogie Close to Return

England international James Maddison is grappling with a calf strain, with an expected recovery timeline of “two to three weeks.” This places him on course for a return in late February or early March.

Potential return date: March 2025

Destiny Udogie, sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained against Wolves in December, is part of the group of players Postecoglou anticipates returning in February. “They are all kind of around the same time, around 10 days time,” the manager reiterated.

Potential return date: February 2025

Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner Set for February Comeback

Welsh international Brennan Johnson is among those expected to return this month. Similarly, Timo Werner, though omitted from the Europa League squad, could rejoin the domestic setup in February.

Potential return date: February 2025

Wilson Odobert on Verge of Return After Surgery

Summer signing Wilson Odobert, who underwent hamstring surgery in November, is also eyeing a February comeback. His return will bolster Spurs’ attacking options, providing much-needed depth as they navigate the remainder of the season.

Potential return date: February 2025

Looking Ahead

Tottenham’s injury crisis has undeniably impacted their season’s trajectory. However, the return of several key players could rejuvenate their campaign, especially with the Europa League offering a tangible route to silverware. As Postecoglou manages the delicate balance between recovery and competitive readiness, Spurs fans will be hoping their squad regains full strength just in time to make a decisive push in the latter stages of the season.