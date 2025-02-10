Arsenal’s Squad Depth Tested as Injuries Mount in Title Race

Arsenal’s Injury Crisis Deepens Amid Title Run-In

Arsenal’s Premier League title ambitions face fresh hurdles as key players battle injuries during a pivotal stretch of the season. The Gunners, currently in Dubai for warm-weather training, aim to rejuvenate their squad for the intense run-in. While Mikel Arteta’s side remains six points adrift of Arne Slot’s Liverpool following a commanding 5-1 win over Manchester City, the recent Carabao Cup exit to Newcastle and looming Champions League fixtures add to the pressure.

Gabriel Martinelli Faces Lengthy Spell on Sidelines

Gabriel Martinelli’s hamstring injury, sustained during the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle, is a significant blow for Arsenal. Arteta confirmed that the Brazilian forward will undergo a scan, with early reports indicating he could be sidelined for over a month. This absence will see Martinelli miss crucial Premier League fixtures against Leicester, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest. His availability for high-stakes clashes against Manchester United on March 9 and Chelsea on March 16 remains doubtful.

Moreover, Martinelli’s participation in the first leg of Arsenal’s Champions League last-16 tie is uncertain, depending on the severity of his injury. The Gunners will be hoping for a swift recovery, but his potential return is not expected until March or April 2025.

Bukayo Saka Nears Return But Risks Remain

Bukayo Saka, who underwent hamstring surgery in December, has yet to feature since. Arsenal had feared a prolonged absence, possibly ruling him out until March. However, Saka’s inclusion in the squad that travelled to Dubai suggests progress in his rehabilitation.

Fresh reports indicate that Saka might return at the start of March, with Arsenal eyeing their Champions League last-16 first leg on March 4 or 5, or the Manchester United fixture on March 9 as potential comeback dates. Nonetheless, Arteta is cautious and unlikely to rush his star winger back into action prematurely. Saka’s return date remains tentatively set for March.

Ben White Provides Timely Boost

Defender Ben White, sidelined since November after knee surgery, offers a glimmer of hope for Arsenal. White has resumed training in Dubai, and there is optimism that he could feature against Leicester on February 15. His return would be a timely boost, particularly with challenging fixtures against West Ham and Nottingham Forest looming in February.

White’s defensive prowess will be crucial as Arsenal navigate this critical phase, and his recovery couldn’t have come at a better time for Arteta’s squad.

Lingering Uncertainties Over Tomiyasu and Jesus

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s season remains shrouded in uncertainty, with the Japanese defender barely featuring due to persistent injuries. No clear return date has been set, adding to Arsenal’s defensive woes.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus faces a far grimmer outlook. Following surgery on a severe knee injury sustained in January, the Brazilian forward is not expected to play again this season. His potential return is projected for late 2025, leaving a significant void in Arsenal’s attacking options.

Final Thoughts

Arsenal’s injury list presents a daunting challenge as they chase Premier League glory and European success. With Martinelli and Saka’s fitness hanging in the balance and Jesus out for the season, Arteta will need to rely on squad depth and strategic management to keep their title hopes alive. The coming weeks will be pivotal in determining whether the Gunners can overcome these setbacks and maintain their pursuit of Liverpool at the summit.