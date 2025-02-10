Report: Manchester United Target Prolific Serie A Striker to Solve Goal Scoring Woes

Manchester United’s Striker Hunt: Mateo Retegui Emerges as a Prime Target

Manchester United are in the market for a new striker this summer, and Atalanta’s in-form goal machine Mateo Retegui has emerged as a major target. According to Fichajes, Retegui has “exploded” this season, netting an impressive 23 goals in 33 games, including a four-goal haul against Hellas Verona. With United’s attacking concerns persisting, could Retegui be the solution Ruben Amorim needs?

Why United Need a New Striker

United’s attacking woes have been well-documented this season. Rasmus Hojlund, despite his immense potential, has struggled in the Premier League, scoring just twice in 19 appearances. Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee has shown improvement but remains an uncertain long-term option.

Amorim is reportedly eager to bolster his frontline, and Retegui’s scoring form makes him an attractive proposition. Fichajes notes that United are actively drawing up an offer to “lure” the Italian international away from Atalanta, but it remains unclear how much the move will cost given that his contract runs until 2028.

Competition for Retegui’s Signature

United are not alone in their pursuit. Fichajes reports that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Retegui, potentially driving up the price. Atalanta, who signed him from Genoa for €28 million last summer, stand to make a hefty profit should a bidding war ensue.

Retegui is not the only striker United are tracking. Amorim is reportedly interested in reuniting with Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, while Napoli’s Victor Osimhen remains on the club’s radar. Additionally, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked on a free transfer, though United fans may not see him as an adequate solution given the club’s ambition.

Rashford, Zirkzee, and United’s Transfer Puzzle

While United focus on bringing in attacking reinforcements, questions remain over the futures of some current players. Fichajes suggests that Joshua Zirkzee could be part of a swap deal with Juventus for midfielder Douglas Luiz. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s proposed move to Barcelona collapsed due to financial concerns, leading him to join Aston Villa on loan instead. Unai Emery’s side have an option to sign Rashford permanently for £40m this summer, adding another layer of intrigue to United’s attacking rebuild.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

United’s pursuit of Retegui makes sense, but it also raises some questions. Retegui has been prolific this season, but playing in Serie A for Atalanta is a very different challenge to leading the line in the Premier League. Would he be able to replicate his scoring form at Old Trafford, or could he struggle with the transition like Hojlund has?

The club’s links to Osimhen and Gyokeres suggest that United are keeping their options open, and while Retegui is an exciting talent, he is not necessarily the marquee signing fans are hoping for. If United are serious about challenging for titles, they need a proven world-class striker rather than a promising goalscorer who may take time to adjust.

Moreover, the ongoing uncertainty around Rashford and Zirkzee only adds to the club’s instability in attack. If Rashford does leave permanently and Zirkzee is swapped, United would be left with another squad rebuild in an already critical period.

Ultimately, Retegui is a gamble – one that could pay off handsomely if his scoring form continues, but also one that comes with significant risk. Whether United take that gamble will depend on their financial flexibility and the competition from Arsenal and PSG. Either way, this summer promises to be a pivotal one for Amorim’s United.