Sporting Director Confirms Chelsea Star ‘Wanted’ to Join Barcelona in January

Joao Felix’s Barcelona Dream Shattered Again as Milan Beckons

Joao Felix’s longing to don the Blaugrana jersey has been no secret. As Sport reports, the Portuguese forward was eager to return to Barcelona during the January transfer window after a turbulent six-month stint at Chelsea. Despite his clear passion for the Catalan giants and a playing style that aligns with their football philosophy, Barca declined the offer, leaving Felix to accept a move to AC Milan instead.

Felix’s connection with Barcelona has been evident since his time at Atlético Madrid, where he openly expressed his desire to join the club. Last summer, he waited for Barcelona’s call before reluctantly agreeing to a loan move to Chelsea when it became clear that a transfer to Spain wasn’t forthcoming. According to Sport, “The attacker was offered in the last few weeks of the transfer window, but Barça declined the option and the Portuguese ended up at Milan.”

Chelsea’s Struggles and Felix’s Departure

Felix’s time in London was marked by inconsistency. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, he struggled to secure a regular starting position under Chelsea’s evolving management. His performances, while “optimal when he has played,” weren’t enough to convince Chelsea to make him a central figure in their plans.

Chelsea facilitated Felix’s departure, even covering part of the loan fee to ease his exit. His agent, Jorge Mendes, initiated discussions with Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco, but the club ultimately turned down the opportunity. Sport highlighted, “Joao’s first option was always Barça. His agent, Jorge Mendes, spoke with Joan Laporta and Deco about this possibility, but Barça said ‘no’.”

Barcelona’s Transfer Strategy and Rashford’s Near Move

Barcelona’s decision to pass on Felix wasn’t merely about the player’s abilities. The club’s transfer strategy, shaped by financial constraints and tactical needs, sought a different profile. As per Sport, “Both Flick and Deco wanted a winger who could also play as a centre forward, with plenty of dribbling and goals.” Marcus Rashford was their preferred target, but logistical hurdles prevented his loan move from Manchester United. Rashford eventually signed with Aston Villa, leaving Barcelona without their desired offensive reinforcement.

While Barcelona’s head coach Hansi Flick holds Felix in high regard—even considering signing him during his tenure at Bayern Munich—the financial and tactical priorities didn’t align. “Flick has a good relationship with Joao Felix and appreciates him as a footballer,” Sport noted, but this wasn’t enough to greenlight the transfer.

A New Chapter at AC Milan

Ultimately, Joao Felix opted for AC Milan, where he believes he can reignite his career. The presence of a Portuguese coach at Milan played a significant role in his decision, offering a familiar environment and a fresh start. With Chelsea expected to sell him in the summer, Felix’s future remains uncertain, but his immediate focus will be on making an impact in Serie A.

Sport concluded, “Joao Felix finally accepted Milan’s offer, convinced that he can offer a good performance.” Whether this move will provide the stability and success he’s been chasing remains to be seen.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Chelsea fan’s perspective, Joao Felix’s departure is met with mixed emotions. On one hand, Felix’s undeniable talent and flair brought a spark to Stamford Bridge during his brief tenure. His technical skills and creativity were evident whenever he took to the pitch, and many supporters hoped he would become a long-term fixture in Chelsea’s attacking setup.

However, his inconsistency and inability to cement a starting role reflected the challenges he faced adapting to the Premier League’s physicality and pace. While some fans may lament his departure, others will view it as a necessary move, allowing Chelsea to recalibrate their squad with players better suited to their evolving tactical approach.

Moreover, the fact that Barcelona, a club Felix passionately admired, declined his services speaks volumes about the complexities surrounding his career trajectory. Chelsea’s willingness to part ways, even subsidising his loan, indicates that both the club and the player recognised a change was needed.

As Felix embarks on this new chapter with AC Milan, Chelsea fans will watch with interest. His success in Serie A could be a testament to his potential, or it might reinforce the belief that the Premier League simply wasn’t the right fit for him. Regardless, his time at Chelsea will be remembered as a brief, intriguing experiment that ultimately didn’t fulfil its promise.