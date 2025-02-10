Everton vs Liverpool: Latest Team News and Predicted Lineup for Merseyside Derby

Liverpool Prepare for Pivotal Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park

Liverpool head into what could be the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park with both title ambitions and local pride at stake. Despite sitting atop the Premier League, Arne Slot’s side faces mounting injury concerns and the psychological aftermath of a shock FA Cup exit.

Injury Setbacks Disrupt Preparations

Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round has cast a shadow over their preparations for Wednesday’s clash. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who sustained an injury against Bournemouth, remains a major doubt, having missed the Plymouth game. Joe Gomez was forced off during that match and is unlikely to feature, while Curtis Jones is also a concern after feeling a knock that kept him out of Sunday’s squad.

Arne Slot is expected to reinstate key players who were rested or unavailable for the cup tie. Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch are all poised to return to the starting lineup. Tyler Morton remains sidelined with a longer-term injury.

Slot Likely to Lean on Trusted Core

Slot’s tactical approach suggests a return to a more familiar starting XI, aiming to stabilise the team after recent setbacks. Alisson will resume his role between the posts, while Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson are expected to form the defensive line. In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are likely to anchor the play, with Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Cody Gakpo providing attacking support to Darwin Núñez.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Núñez

Doubts: Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Jones

Injured: Morton

Everton Poised to Challenge in Historic Derby

For Everton, the stakes are equally significant. This fixture could mark the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park before the club transitions to their new stadium. That historical weight, combined with the desire to derail Liverpool’s title challenge, will create a charged atmosphere.

Liverpool, however, have enjoyed the upper hand in recent derby encounters. Slot’s ability to manage the emotional and tactical demands of this fixture will be critical, particularly with the team’s recent inconsistencies.

Match Information and Broadcast Details

Time and date: 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

As Liverpool aim to fortify their position at the Premier League summit, this Merseyside Derby represents more than just three points—it’s a test of resilience, squad depth, and local supremacy.