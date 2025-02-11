Everton’s Summer Rebuild: Moyes Plans Major Signings Under New Ownership

Everton’s Summer Rebuild: Moyes Plans Ambitious Transfer Moves

With The Friedkin Group now at the helm, Everton are gearing up for a significant summer transfer window. David Moyes, who has rejuvenated the Toffees following Sean Dyche’s dismissal, is plotting to assemble a squad capable of challenging at the Premier League’s summit once more. After three wins in their last four league matches, Moyes has earned the board’s trust, and significant reinforcements are expected when Everton transition to their new home at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Prioritising Premier League Experience

Everton’s January window was constrained by Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), but with those hurdles behind them, Moyes is set to strengthen his squad with players familiar with the Premier League’s rigours. TEAMtalk reports that Moyes is particularly interested in bolstering his midfield and defensive options.

The Toffees are content with Jordan Pickford, considered “one of the best in Europe,” but decisions loom regarding back-up keepers Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic, both out of contract in June. At left-back, cover for Vitaliy Mykolenko is a priority, given Ashley Young’s advancing age and expiring contract.

Midfield Reinforcements on the Horizon

Everton’s midfield is another area under scrutiny. The contracts of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye are nearing their end, although sources indicate that extensions for both players are being considered. In January, Everton showed interest in Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but were unable to secure either.

A new winger is high on Moyes’ wishlist. TEAMtalk’s Harry Watkinson reveals that “West Brom star Tom Fellows is one player they have their eye on.” Additionally, the club faces decisions on Jesper Lindstrom, whose loan from Napoli includes an £18.5m buy clause, and Jack Harrison, whose Leeds United loan lacks a purchase option.

Striker Situation: Calvert-Lewin and Broja Futures Uncertain

Everton are optimistic about securing Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract extension, with TEAMtalk confirming that “a renewal offer remains on the table from Everton.” Moyes’ return to Goodison Park has reportedly boosted Calvert-Lewin’s confidence in staying.

However, Armando Broja’s situation is less clear. On loan from Chelsea, Broja has struggled to make an impact and is sidelined for the next three to four weeks. His £30m buy option will likely hinge on his goal-scoring form upon return.

Sources close to Everton have also indicated that adding another striker will be a priority this summer, ensuring Moyes has the firepower needed to propel the Toffees back to the top.

Our View – EPL Index

As an Everton fan, it’s hard not to feel excited about the ambitious plans under Moyes and The Friedkin Group. The club’s willingness to back Moyes in the transfer market, especially with the new stadium move on the horizon, signals a fresh, bold chapter for the Toffees.

Seeing players like Tom Fellows and Jesper Lindstrom linked with Everton gives us hope for more creativity and attacking flair. However, there’s a slight concern about relying too heavily on ageing players like Ashley Young, and the uncertainty surrounding key contracts could disrupt the squad’s balance.

The optimism around Calvert-Lewin’s potential renewal is a huge plus. He’s been a fan favourite and a vital part of our attack. But questions about Broja’s form and fitness make it clear that securing a consistent striker will be essential if we’re serious about challenging for European spots.

Overall, Moyes’ return has reignited belief among fans, and with the right signings, Everton could genuinely make waves next season. Let’s just hope the club delivers on these promising plans.