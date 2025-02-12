Real Madrid Hold Talks with Arsenal’s Saliba Over Potential £100m Transfer

Real Madrid Target Arsenal’s William Saliba in Potential Record-Breaking Transfer

Saliba Emerges as Real Madrid’s Top Defensive Target

William Saliba has become a cornerstone of Arsenal’s defence, but his future at the Emirates is now under serious threat. According to Sky Sports Switzerland, Real Madrid have made Saliba a ‘priority option’ as they look to bolster their backline ahead of next season. The Spanish giants are actively seeking a centre-half who can make an immediate impact, and Saliba’s name tops their list.

Worryingly for Arsenal fans, the report confirms that talks between Saliba’s representatives and Real Madrid have already taken place. The French international, just 23 years old, has been instrumental in forming one of the Premier League’s most formidable defensive partnerships alongside Gabriel Magalhães. Yet, despite his integral role in Mikel Arteta’s project, Saliba appears tempted by the allure of the Santiago Bernabéu.

Saliba Dreams of Playing Alongside Mbappé

A significant factor in Saliba’s potential move is his connection with Kylian Mbappé. Both players hail from Bondy, a suburb of Paris, and the prospect of reuniting with his childhood friend at one of the world’s biggest clubs is reportedly a strong pull. As Sky Sports Switzerland notes, Saliba ‘considers the Madrid club as the ultimate dream of his career, and the prospect of playing with his friend Kylian Mbappé… is a strong argument in his thinking.’

While Arsenal will be reluctant to part ways with such a key player, Saliba’s personal ambitions could ultimately sway the decision. Real Madrid’s ability to offer both sporting prestige and financial incentives makes them a formidable suitor.

Arsenal Set for Record-Breaking Fee if Saliba Departs

Should Saliba make the switch to Madrid, Arsenal are poised to receive a record-breaking fee. Sky Sports Switzerland reports that the Gunners value their star defender at £100 million. Such a sum would shatter the current record for the most expensive defender transfer, held by Harry Maguire’s £80 million move from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019.

Real Madrid are well aware that securing Saliba’s services will not come cheaply. However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold—another key target—potentially available on a free transfer, Los Blancos could allocate significant funds to land the Frenchman. The report concludes: ‘Will Real manage to convince the Gunners? The answer will be available in the summer.’

Arsenal’s Transfer Activity Continues Amid Saliba Uncertainty

While Saliba’s future dominates headlines, Arsenal remain active in the transfer market. The club reportedly turned down the chance to sign Marcus Rashford last month for two key reasons. Firstly, they did not view Rashford as a viable long-term option. Secondly, the club’s domestic loan quota was already full, meaning they would have had to cut ties with either Neto (Bournemouth) or Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) to accommodate the move.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly open to selling Diogo Jota for the ‘right fee,’ with Arsenal showing interest in the Portuguese forward. Jota could be the final piece in Arteta’s puzzle, but any deal would likely come at a premium given the rivalry between the two clubs.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Arsenal, the prospect of losing William Saliba to Real Madrid is a bitter pill to swallow. The Frenchman has been pivotal in Arsenal’s resurgence under Arteta, bringing stability and composure to the backline. Selling him, even for a record-breaking fee, feels like a step backward in the club’s long-term project.

That said, £100 million is a staggering sum. If Arsenal can reinvest wisely, the blow of losing Saliba might be softened. However, finding a defender of his calibre will be no easy task. His bond with Mbappé and the allure of Madrid are understandable temptations, but for many fans, Saliba’s departure would symbolise a missed opportunity to build a dynasty at the Emirates.

On the flip side, if Arsenal can secure a player like Diogo Jota, it might signal the club’s intent to strengthen other areas while trusting in their scouting network to find a new defensive lynchpin. Either way, this summer will be pivotal for the Gunners’ ambitions.