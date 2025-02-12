Exclusive: Former Liverpool Star Reveals the Reason Arsenal Won’t Win the Premier League Title

Premier League Title Race: Former Liverpool Star Has His Say

As we head into the business end of the season, the Premier League title race is certainly heating up. Liverpool currently sit six points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand on second-placed Arsenal.

Clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea and even Nottingham Forest have been tipped as contenders throughout the season, but have seemingly fallen out of the race.

Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel spoke exclusively to EPL Index and gave his title race predictions…

Liverpool: Consistency the Key?

“Liverpool are the most consistent team at the moment,” began Babbel, “They also have the perfect mix of both experienced and young talent at their disposal.”

“They have a lot of players in the prime of their careers,” continued Babbel, “Jurgen Klopp gave Arne Slot a hugely talented team and he has only had to make minor adjustments.”

“I don’t see a team that possess the same quality and squad as Liverpool.”

That blend of youth and experience is clear to see amongst Liverpool’s squad. Whether it’s the veterans like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker or the youthful brilliance of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szboszlai or Cody Gakpo – they find a way.

Arne Slot’s side now head into a crucial run of fixtures that could define their entire season. First of all they face Everton in the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, before facing Wolves, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle United. All five of those games fall within just 15 days.

Who Could Challenge Liverpool?

“Arsenal were great in the 5-1 win over Manchester City,” pointed out Babbel, “But you just don’t know what they will do in the next game.”

That lack of consistency has been a major difference between the Gunners and their title rivals, with Mikel Arteta’s side dropping points in 10 of their 24 Premier League games so far this season. In contrast, Liverpool have done that on just six occasions so far this season.

Although with a lighter schedule, Arsenal also face a handful of crucial games in the upcoming weeks. The Gunners have two favourable fixtures against Leicester City and West Ham before two tricky away trips to Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, before hosting Chelsea the following week.

Another huge factor is that Arteta’s side still have to travel to Anfield to face Liverpool at the start of May, which could easily become a title-decider.

Liverpool certainly remain the favourites to lift the Premier League title at the end of the season, but Arsenal are certainly still in the race and will be eyeing a huge upset.