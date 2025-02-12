Goldbridge: “The Glazers ain’t selling Manchester United” despite rumours

Manchester United’s Future in Doubt: Glazer Sale Rumours Resurface

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Manchester United’s ownership has taken a fresh twist, with The United Stand host Mark Goldbridge dissecting the latest speculation on the club’s potential sale. As whispers of a Glazer exit gain traction once more, Goldbridge provided a scathing yet measured breakdown of the situation, calling out misplaced optimism and addressing the harsh financial realities at play.

Glazers’ Sale Clause: A False Dawn?

The main discussion on The United Stand revolved around the contractual agreement between INEOS and the Glazers, which includes a clause allowing the American owners to consider selling their remaining stake after 12 months. However, Goldbridge was quick to pour cold water on any premature celebrations:

“The Glazers ain’t selling Manchester United. They will not give Sir Jim Ratcliffe the ownership of that football club.”

Goldbridge pointed out that even if the Glazers could sell, the real question is why they would. The clause may exist, but as he bluntly stated: “It’s not really a break clause to get rid of Sir Jim; it’s a break clause to sell the club, and Sir Jim would either have to buy it or sell it with them.”

The host further highlighted that United fans had seen this story unfold before: “What’s changed from two years ago when the Glazers were going to sell the club and didn’t? They’re not about to sell it now.”

Financial Growth Means No Incentive to Sell

The financial aspect remains key to why the Glazers are unlikely to walk away anytime soon. Goldbridge outlined how INEOS’ arrival has actually strengthened their position, not weakened it:

“They’ve pocketed 1.3 billion for selling 25% to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so we’ve made money in the last 18 months and we’re going to make money in the future.”

Rather than a desperate attempt to cash out, the Glazers appear to be taking a long-term approach, aware of the increasing commercial value of the club. Goldbridge pointed to factors such as the potential for expanded TV rights, increased sponsorship opportunities, and the redevelopment of Old Trafford as clear signs that the club’s worth is only set to rise:

“If you are business people like the Glazers, you don’t sell something when you haven’t really utilised its full value—and they won’t.”

Stadium and TV Rights Factor

One of the biggest reasons Goldbridge believes the Glazers won’t sell soon is the increasing value of broadcasting rights. He referenced the recent Netflix-WWE deal as an example of how sports content is being monetised like never before and suggested United are in a prime position to capitalise:

“Look at the deal that Netflix have done with the WWE and how that has expanded that audience and the money that they’re all making from it. The Premier League still has so much more growth to do in foreign markets.”

Similarly, the redevelopment of Old Trafford could be a goldmine for United’s ownership:

“That stadium, when it’s built, will be bigger, with far more corporate boxes, more sponsorship capabilities, and more revenue streams.”

Citing Tottenham Hotspur as an example, he noted how their stadium is now generating millions through NFL and concert events—something United could easily replicate.

Glazers’ Strategy: Maximise, Not Sell

Goldbridge concluded his analysis by stating that the Glazers are more likely to extract every last bit of financial value from Manchester United rather than entertain a sale. Their strategy is clear: continue making money from a global fanbase that remains engaged despite the club’s on-field struggles.

“We may be rubbish on the pitch, but very few people are walking away and going, ‘I’m not interested in football anymore.’ Football is tribal. There is a core Manchester United fanbase, and it’s massive. Even if things get worse, that fanbase is still there to be made money out of.”

Goldbridge left no doubt as to his verdict: the Glazers will remain unless someone meets their astronomical asking price.

“They ain’t going anywhere.”

Conclusion

While rumours of a potential sale will continue to swirl, Goldbridge’s breakdown on The United Stand presents a sobering reality: the Glazers have no real incentive to leave. With the commercial side of the club expanding and INEOS acting as a shield for fan criticism, the American owners appear to be in a stronger position than ever.

For those hoping for an imminent sale, Goldbridge’s verdict is clear—don’t hold your breath.