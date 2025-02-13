Real Madrid confident of luring Liverpool ace in high-profile deal

Real Madrid’s Pursuit of Alexander-Arnold: A Calculated Gamble or Futile Hope?

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has long been admired for his technical ability, tactical intelligence, and leadership on the pitch. Now, with his contract at Anfield nearing its expiration, Real Madrid are positioning themselves to secure his signature on a free transfer this summer. As The Telegraph reported, the Spanish club remains confident in their ‘all-or-nothing’ transfer policy—a strategy that has yielded significant success in recent years.

Despite their optimism, the prospect of Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool is far from straightforward. Here’s an in-depth look at why Real Madrid believe they can sign him—and why Liverpool fans have reason to be concerned.

Real Madrid’s Transfer Strategy

All or Nothing Recruitment

Madrid have honed their recruitment model to maximise efficiency, focusing on either blockbuster signings or acquiring world-class players for free. As The Telegraph pointed out, this has resulted in high-profile arrivals such as Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba, both of whom joined on Bosman transfers. The latest jewel in their crown is Kylian Mbappé, Who arrived in the summer without a transfer fee.

With Jude Bellingham also secured for £115 million, Madrid’s approach is clear: they either invest heavily in generational talents or bide their time for contractual opportunities. Alexander-Arnold fits neatly into this strategy.

The Risk Falls on the Player

The primary risk in such a deal lies with Alexander-Arnold himself. If he allows his Liverpool contract to expire, he risks injury, a dip in form, or Madrid shifting their priorities. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies was once tipped to follow a similar path, yet he has now extended his deal with the German champions.

Madrid, however, are banking on the idea that few players can resist the pull of the Bernabéu.

A Perfect Fit for Ancelotti’s Side?

Tactical Versatility

Dani Carvajal’s long-term injury has left Real Madrid short of options at right-back. While Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde admirably filled in during their Champions League clash with Manchester City, there is no doubt that a player of Alexander-Arnold’s quality would be a natural fit.

His ability to play as an inverted full-back, shifting into midfield to dictate play, aligns well with modern tactical trends. Real Madrid have shown flexibility in their defensive setup, making him an attractive long-term solution.

Financial Implications

Although Madrid would not have to pay a transfer fee, Alexander-Arnold would still command a significant salary. According to The Telegraph, players of his calibre moving on a free transfer typically earn between £8 million and £10 million per season net, which equates to around £400,000 per week.

For Liverpool, the key question is whether they are willing to match such a deal. Given their traditionally structured wage model, this could prove to be a major sticking point.

What Does Alexander-Arnold Want?

Personal Ambitions

Alexander-Arnold has been quiet about his contractual future, focusing instead on Liverpool’s Premier League title charge. However, past interviews hint at his lofty ambitions. Speaking to Sky Sports, he previously stated:

“I want to be the first full-back to ever win the Ballon d’Or. It’s only the morning after you retire that you’re able to look in the mirror and say, ‘I gave it everything I got’.”

Winning football’s most prestigious individual award would be a challenge in any defensive role, but at Real Madrid—a club with a long history of Ballon d’Or winners—it may seem more feasible.

Liverpool’s Stand

Despite Madrid’s interest, Liverpool remain in control—at least for now. Jamie Carragher recently dismissed the Spanish club’s January bid of £20 million as unrealistic, telling The Gary Neville Podcast:

“All those parties know Liverpool are going to turn that down anyway.”

With Arne Slot poised to take over as Liverpool manager, the club must decide whether to offer Alexander-Arnold a new contract reflective of his importance, or risk losing him for nothing.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Liverpool supporters, the thought of losing Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer is unsettling. He is more than just a right-back; he is a player deeply woven into the club’s identity, a Scouser who embodies the club’s ethos both on and off the pitch.

His hybrid role in recent seasons, drifting into midfield to dictate play, has made him irreplaceable. Should he leave, Liverpool would face not only the challenge of replacing his technical quality but also his leadership within the squad.

Financially, this saga raises difficult questions. Liverpool have operated with discipline in the transfer market, but if they are unable to retain their vice-captain due to wage constraints, it could indicate limitations in their long-term strategy. Real Madrid, with their near-limitless resources, may simply offer a more enticing financial package.

There’s also the wider concern of what his potential departure would signal to the rest of the squad. If a player as committed as Alexander-Arnold is open to leaving, it may raise doubts among other key figures about the club’s trajectory under new management.

Ultimately, Liverpool must act swiftly. If they believe Alexander-Arnold is fundamental to their future, they must offer terms that reflect his importance. If not, they risk losing a generational talent for nothing—and potentially strengthening a European rival in the process.