Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

The headline game of the weekend is Liverpool hosting Manchester United. This is one of the historic rivalries of English football and it should be a fascinating watch for the neutral. Although the home side have struggled this season, they normally raise their game in big matches like this one. For the visitors, this is a chance for them to get a huge win at Anfield. They are in form and will be confident that they can get three points.

It has been a frustrating season for Liverpool, as it looks like the squad needs a major overhaul. This is a chance for them to get a victory that injects life into their season, with a top four finish still possible. If they manage to beat an in-form Manchester United side, it will give the squad a lot of confidence and give them the momentum needed for the rest of the campaign. Jurgen Klopp will know that a big summer awaits, but there is still quality in this squad. This is a chance for the Reds to remind the world of their ability.

Erik ten Hag continues to raise standards at Old Trafford, as it looks like Manchester United are re-emerging as a side that can compete for major honours. Although a title challenge still looks unlikely, they will want to continue putting the pressure on the two teams above them. After winning the Carabao Cup, there will be a desire to push for more silverware and they need to maintain their impressive momentum. This is a chance to confirm that they are now a better team than their long time rivals.

Interesting stats

If Liverpool avoid defeat, they will be unbeaten in five league games for the first time this season.

Manchester United haven’t won at Anfield since 2016.

Key men

Salah

There has been improvement in Mohamed Salah’s output recently. He has scored two goals in his last three Premier League appearances. Klopp will be hoping that his talisman can maintain this good form and the Egyptian can score the goals required to secure top four football. It is important that they stay in the Champions League in order to make the summer ahead easier. Salah has plenty of big game experience and he will want to remind the league of his ability this weekend. The focus will be on Marcus Rashford, but it is dangerous to overlook Salah as he has been a prolific scorer for many years now. Luke Shaw will want to provide the width on the left flank, which could leave space for Salah to exploit. This game could be perfect for Salah.

Rashford

It has been an excellent few months for Marcus Rashford. After a promising World Cup, albeit with limited game time, he has continued to thrive for Manchester United. He is now the talisman of the Manchester United attack and he is the player that opposition teams fear. During the week, he was given a short rest before appearing as a substitute. It will be hoped that he is at his fluid best on Sunday, as he will cause a lot of problems for Trent Alexander-Arnold. His pace and direct movement could prove to be the difference on Sunday, as it has been in many matches in 2023. If Liverpool manage to limit the supply to him, they will have a good chance of winning.

Team news

Thiago, Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez will all be unavailable for the home side. They may choose to field an unchanged team from the week, which means Cody Gakpo will be on the bench.

Luke Shaw is a doubt after missing the midweek game, while Jadon Sancho is suffering with illness. Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial won’t be available.

Verdict

It is going to be a great game for the neutral, as these two teams will both be looking to win. Liverpool need to pile the pressure on the teams above them, while Manchester United will see a win at Anfield as being a big step in their development. An entertaining score draw could be the result.

Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United