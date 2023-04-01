Newcastle United vs Manchester United Preview | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Newcastle United host Manchester United in a match that will have a big impact on the top four race. The home side would move above Erik ten Hag’s team with a win and that would drag the visitors back into the battle. For the last few weeks, Manchester United have been considered certainties to finish in the top four, but this is a huge test for them. Only Liverpool have won at St James’ Park as a visiting side this season.

The Carabao Cup final will be looked back on as a key milestone in the new ownership at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe will be keen to use it as motivation for this weekend, as it is an opportunity for the team to right the wrong of that day. It was a painful one for fans and the team, but they can move above Manchester United with a win on Sunday. If they manage to qualify for next season’s Champions League, that could be considered an even bigger success than the cup win would have been. In terms of their development as a club, it will certainly fast-track things and that should concern their rivals.

Manchester United have a few issues to contend with this weekend, namely the suspension of Casemiro. They are nowhere near as fluent without the Brazilian. Although they won the cup final, they did concede lots of the ball and they needed Casemiro to be at his best. Without him, they could really struggle to get a hold of the game. Their last couple of performances haven’t been the best and it could be that fatigue is starting to have an impact, as they have gone deep in four competitions.

Interesting stats

A win for Newcastle would mean they reach 50 points in the Premier League for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

Manchester United have only won two of their last six visits to St James’ Park.

Key men

Isak

The issue that Newcastle faced before their recent back-to-back wins was a lack of goals. It looks like they are now offering a big threat again and that has been due to the emergence of Aleksandar Isak. The club record signing struggled with injury for much of the season, but he now looks to be fully fit and he is showing why the club paid a big sum for him. Callum Wilson has been the talisman for Newcastle over the last two seasons, but it looks like the club have managed to upgrade on him in Isak. The Swedish international has long been spoken about as a player with potential. He is now proving why in the Premier League, with six goals in 10 matches for Newcastle, at a rate of one every 104 minutes. It is a remarkable strike rate. Aside from goals, Isak is a dangerous ball carrier and he can cause chaos when running at a defence. In the Carabao Cup final, he caused Manchester United problems, but they were already comfortable by that stage. This weekend, he will be able to have an impact from the start. The visitors should be worried about his form.

Rashford

There isn’t a player in world football that has been in better form than Marcus Rashford in 2023. Over the international break, he managed to get a rest as he dropped out of the England squad. It did seem like a convenient knock, but Manchester United will benefit as they continue to compete on multiple fronts. The two weeks without a game will have given him a chance to shake off some fatigue and he could be back to full fitness this weekend. His directness and pace in behind will cause Newcastle problems, as the Magpies do like to step up the pitch. That weakness was shown in the cup final, as Rashford sprang in behind to score. If Newcastle do dominate the ball, that could play into the visitors’ hands, as they will have space for Rashford to attack.

Team news

Joelinton is back after his suspension. Nick Pope and Sven Botman are expected to start, despite dropping out of their respective international squads. Callum Wilson has been in full training, but Miggy Almiron will miss out. Anthony Gordon is a doubt as he has only just returned to training.

Rashford will be fit, despite missing out on England duty. Antony Martial is back in the squad, but Raphael Varane and Marcel Sabitzer are both doubts. Casemiro is suspended.

Verdict

Newcastle are a difficult team to play against at St James’ Park. The atmosphere will be amazing on Sunday and that could be enough to propel the home side to victory. If Casemiro was available, this would be a different game. Without him, it is a very tricky match for Manchester United. Newcastle can win this and make a big statement in the battle for Champions League football.

Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester United