Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

This is the game that the Premier League has been waiting for. Manchester City host Arsenal in a game that will be billed as a title decider. For a long time, it looked like Arsenal would be holding the dominant position in this fixture, knowing that a draw will keep it in their own hands. Now, they only have a five-point lead and City have two games in hand. Mikel Arteta needs his team to turn City over at the Etihad Stadium to keep their fates in their own hands. It should be a great watch for the neutral.

Manchester City are now in a fantastic position to complete a historic treble. They face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. If they progress from that tie, they will be massive favourites to finally lift the trophy that they crave. In the FA Cup, they will face local rivals Manchester United. Again, they will be heavy favourites. If they beat Arsenal on Wednesday, it will look a formality that Pep Guardiola’s side will retain their title. There is a lot of football to be played. If they do go on to win all three trophies, it will be one of the best seasons in English football history.

Arsenal have had a very good season and would have taken this situation had they been offered it in August. However, the squad and the supporters alike will be disappointed that they have allowed their dominant position in the league to erode away. In the last three matches, they have lost a 2-0 lead twice and then had to claw their way back from the same deficit against Southampton. The manner of their fightback on Friday night was to be praised, but it may have been too little too late. The Gunners need to find the consistency and quality that they showed earlier in the season. If there isn’t an improvement on Wednesday, it is difficult to see them getting anything from the game.

Interesting stats

In the last four Premier League matches between these two teams at the Etihad Stadim, Manchester City have won all scoring 12 goals.

Arsenal haven’t won against Manchester City in the Premier League since 2015.

Key men

Haaland

This feels like a game built for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker was signed to take this team to the next level. If they were to win the treble in his debut campaign, it would be looked back on as the perfect signing. In the middle of the campaign, there were doubts about whether City were actually a better team with the striker, despite his incredible goal-scoring record. Now, those doubts are stalling to fall away, as he has scored 48 goals across all competitions and the team are on track for their best ever season. Arsenal will need to play a positive style on Wednesday if they are to win. That could leave gaps in their own back-line for Haaland to exploit. Further to this, William Saliba is expected to miss out which means Rob Holding will stay in the team. He is a player that Haaland can target.

Saka

Bukayo Saka is one of the league’s best players now, after contributing an impressive 13 goals and 11 assists. He remains the only player in the league to have double figures for both, which underlines his dual threat. On Friday night, he was one of the better performers for Arsenal, as he contributed a goal and an assist. If Arsenal are to record a huge win on Wednesday, they need to be positive and push City back. Ederson is a great distributor, but there remain concerns about his shot-stopping. If Arsenal can get plenty of shots on goal, they may profit from that. Saka is key to their attacking patterns of play. At 21, he is already one of the most consistent players in the Premier League. On Wednesday, he can play a big role in consolidating Arsenal’s position at the top of the league. He will be the one that Guardiola fears most, with Aymeric Laporte likely to be on that side of the pitch.

Team news

Nathan Ake has a hamstring injury. It is unlikely that he will be passed fit for this match, which means Laporte will continue to deputise. Phil Foden is available once more. Kevin de Bruyne will be expected to return to the starting eleven.

As mentioned above, Saliba has been ruled out, which is a huge blow. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also out until the end of the season. This means Arteta doesn’t even have the option to move Ben White inside. Granit Xhaka is a doubt after missing the Southampton game with an illness.

Verdict

This should be a great watch for the neutral. Given the form lines of both teams, City have to be considered heavy favourites. However, Arsenal haven’t been playing as many games of late and they can play at a high intensity. If they play like their season depends on it, they have the attacking talent to cause City a lot of problems. There are likely to be goals at both end, but Guardiola’s men know how to win titles. That experience could be the difference.

Manchester City 3-2 Arsenal