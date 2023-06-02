£40m Chelsea Star on Verge of Manchester City Transfer

Mateo Kovacic: Manchester City’s Imminent Arrival from Chelsea

Setting the Stage for a Surprising Transfer

As the Premier League season draws to a close, Manchester City is making waves in the transfer market with sights set firmly on Chelsea’s midfield dynamo, Mateo Kovacic. According to Football Insider, this transfer is nearly a done deal, with insiders suggesting that it’s “99 per cent done”.

The Croatian international is in the final stretch of his contract at Stamford Bridge. But the allure of the Etihad Stadium and the chance to play under Pep Guardiola appears too strong to resist for Kovacic. The 29-year-old has evidently made up his mind to take the Mancunian route, setting up a potentially tantalising chapter in his career.

Manchester City, always on the prowl for world-class talent, initially focused their attention on Borussia Dortmund’s prodigy, Jude Bellingham. However, the young English sensation seemed destined for Real Madrid prompting Guardiola to recalibrate his transfer strategy.

Football Insider confirm that Guardiola has always been a “big fan” of Kovacic and views him as the perfect player to bolster his already impressive midfield arsenal.

A Mutual Agreement: Kovacic’s Transfer Fees

The stage for Kovacic’s transfer to Manchester City was set earlier this month (10 May), as confirmed by our insiders. Personal terms have been agreed between the player and his prospective new club, and a fee has been settled upon.

With Kovacic’s departure becoming imminent, Chelsea assessed his value to be in the region of £30 to £40 million. It’s a fair valuation for a player of Kovacic’s calibre, considering his contributions to Chelsea since his arrival from Real Madrid in 2019.

Chelsea are walking a tightrope when it comes to its squad size and Financial Fair Play (FFP) obligations. The Blues are keen on maintaining a lean squad and ensuring they abide by the FFP rules. This scenario makes offloading assets like Kovacic in the off-season a wise, albeit painful, choice.

Kovacic’s Impressive Track Record at Stamford Bridge

Despite being on the verge of an exit, Kovacic’s stats for Chelsea this season remain impressive. He made 37 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and a pair of assists.

Since crossing over from Real Madrid in 2019, the Croatian maestro has been a mainstay in Chelsea’s midfield. His tally stands at 221 appearances, with six goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

Manchester City sealing a deal for Kovacic adds a new twist to the upcoming transfer window. With Guardiola’s appreciation for the Croatian midfielder and Kovacic’s desire to experience life at the Etihad, this transfer story is set to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Will the Croatian magician swap the Bridge for the Etihad? The countdown is on.