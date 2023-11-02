Report: Blues Set Sights on Everton’s Star Keeper?

Pickford in Chelsea’s Sights: Blues Eyeing Everton’s Star Stopper?

The rumour mill has been abuzz with chatter, suggesting that Chelsea’s hunt for elite talent could lead them to the blue half of Merseyside. The spotlight’s firmly on Everton’s No. 1, Jordan Pickford.

Jordan Pickford: Everton’s Saviour

Since swapping the terraces of Sunderland for the passion of Goodison Park in 2017, Jordan Pickford has donned the Everton jersey an impressive 249 times. An integral part of the squad, the 29-year-old’s heroics have been instrumental in steering Everton away from the choppy waters of relegation in recent seasons. The stats don’t lie: last season alone, the former Sunderland player kept the net untouched in eight of his 37 league starts.

Not Just an Everton Favourite

But it’s not just at club level that Pickford’s talents are revered. England manager Gareth Southgate has handed him the gloves 56 times since his debut back in December 2015. In the process, the lad who once graced Preston North End on loan has solidified his status as the Three Lions’ first choice.

Chelsea’s Goalkeeping Hunt

As reported by 90Min, Chelsea’s hunt for fresh goalkeeping talent has brought Pickford under consideration. While the Blues are perpetually in search of fresh blood to bolster their ranks, snagging Everton’s prized stopper is no small feat. The Toffees are reportedly not keen on letting Pickford go in January, meaning that any serious courters would need to table a formidable offer.

However, it’s worth noting that Chelsea aren’t putting all their eggs in the Pickford basket. Word has it that scouts donning the Chelsea crest were recently spotted at San Mames Barria. Their eyes were allegedly on Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon and Valencia’s promising young talent, Giorgi Mamardashvili. Especially noteworthy is Mamardashvili, the 23-year-old Georgian who’s been catching Chelsea’s eyes for some time now.

Goalkeeper Galore in London

Meanwhile, over at the Emirates, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is another name that’s caught Chelsea’s fancy. With David Raya becoming a more familiar face in front of Arsenal’s net, Ramsdale’s future has become a topic of intrigue. The former Sheffield United star, eager to secure his seat to Euro 2024, might just entertain a shift in allegiance.

The Current Chelsea Conundrum

Chelsea’s current guard consists of Robert Sanchez, with Dorde Petrovic serving as the understudy after hopping across from the MLS’s New England Revolution. Kepa Arrizabalaga, once the apple of Chelsea’s eye, is currently showcasing his talents at Real Madrid on loan. His return to Stamford Bridge remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Up Next for Pickford

After celebrating consecutive clean sheets against formidable foes West Ham and Burnley, Pickford and the Everton brigade are preparing to lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The atmosphere at Goodison Park promises to be electric.