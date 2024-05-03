Bunny Shaw and Foden Sweep FWA Awards

Manchester City Stars Phil Foden and Bunny Shaw Claim Prestigious FWA Honours

Manchester City’s dynamic duo, Phil Foden and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, have once again highlighted their extraordinary talents, securing the Football Writers’ Association’s highest accolades for 2024. Foden, a pivotal force in City’s quest for Premier League dominance, clinched the Footballer of the Year title, while Shaw’s spectacular performances earned her the Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Phil Foden: Spearheading City’s Title Charge

In a season where Manchester City aim to capture their fourth consecutive Premier League crown, Phil Foden’s influence has been undeniable. The young Englishman, flourishing under Pep Guardiola’s mentorship, has been central to City’s attacking prowess, contributing significantly both in goals and strategic plays. This season marks a momentous occasion as Foden garnered 42% of the vote, edging out formidable competitors like Arsenal’s Declan Rice and teammate Rodri.

Expressing his gratitude, Foden remarked, “Being named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year is a huge honour. I’m very, very happy to receive this award but I could not have done it without the help of my teammates. We have a very special squad of players at City, and I’m privileged to be a part of that group.”

He continued, “I want to thank all my teammates as well as Pep and the coaches for all the support and advice they have given me. I strive to be the best that I can be every single day and that is all down to the way the manager and my colleagues always seek to improve and get better.”

Bunny Shaw: Dominance in the Women’s Super League

Parallel to Foden’s success, Bunny Shaw has been a revelation in the Women’s Super League, propelling Manchester City Women towards their first title since 2016. Shaw, who is currently leading the Golden Boot race despite a recent foot injury, has surpassed her own scoring record with an impressive tally of 21 goals this season.

“I am very proud and privileged to have received this award and to be recognised in this way is a special honour,” said Shaw. She added, “I want to also thank all of my teammates. They provide me with the chances to score goals and I could not have won this award without them.”

Celebrating Dual Success

This isn’t the first time Manchester City has celebrated dual victories in these prestigious awards. The achievement echoes the 2019 season when Raheem Sterling and Nikita Parris were honoured, marking a continued era of excellence for the club.

As the season progresses, both Foden and Shaw are keen to contribute further to their team’s success, with sights firmly set on lifting more trophies and continuing their exceptional form.