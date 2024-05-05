Dragusin’s Spurs Future Uncertain Amid Tactical Clash

Unsettling Times: Dragusin’s Dilemma at Tottenham

The footballing journey of Radu Dragusin at Tottenham Hotspur has hit a turbulence that could see the young Romanian defender contemplating an early exit. Since his £25 million move from Genoa during the January transfer window—a move that saw Spurs edge out heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Napoli—Dragusin’s time in North London has been anything but smooth.

Despite his apparent potential, Dragusin has found himself relegated to a bit-part role, starting only two matches and sitting behind the preferred pair of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. This lack of game time comes amid Tottenham’s defensive struggles, which have significantly dented their ambitions for a top-four Premier League finish.

Dragusin’s Limited Opportunities

Ange Postecoglou’s tactical rigidity could be pinpointed as a contributing factor to Dragusin’s predicament. The Tottenham manager’s unwavering commitment to a four-man defence contrasts sharply with Dragusin’s previous role in a three-man defence at Genoa, where he was a regular fixture. This tactical mismatch, coupled with Postecoglou’s reported disinterest in prioritising set-piece training—despite Tottenham’s evident vulnerabilities—adds layers to the unfolding drama.

“The coach said many times he does not want to play with a three-man defence, evidently he knows best, but Tottenham concede a ton of goals. Playing with three gives more security,” Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, expressed in a recent interview with Radio CRC.

Postecoglou’s Defensive Conundrum

As Tottenham’s defensive woes continue to be a glaring issue, with the team suffering consecutive defeats to Newcastle, Arsenal, and Chelsea, the spotlight on Postecoglou’s strategies intensifies. The upcoming challenge of facing Liverpool at Anfield looms large, with the team’s defensive frailties from set-pieces being a notable concern—Tottenham holds the sixth-worst record in the league in this area.

“I also think Tottenham concede a lot of goals from set plays, so Dragusin would be very helpful due to his power in the air, he used to get all the headers at Genoa,” Manea added, highlighting the defensive qualities that his client could bring to the team.

Potential Exit on the Horizon?

The growing discontent from Dragusin’s camp is palpable, with Manea hinting at a possible return to Italy if the situation doesn’t improve. “If he doesn’t play, then we have to think about other solutions, but he only arrived in January, so that seems unlikely right now,” he remarked.

This standoff poses a significant question for Tottenham’s management: will they adjust their approach to harness Dragusin’s abilities, or will they risk losing a potentially valuable asset? As Euro 2024 approaches, with less than 50 days on the clock, the decision could shape not only Dragusin’s career path but also the defensive strategy of Tottenham going forward.