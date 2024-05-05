Parc des Princes to Host Crucial UCL Semi-Final

PSG Aims for a Stunning Turnaround in Champions League Semi-Final Against Dortmund

In a pivotal Champions League semi-final clash, Paris Saint-Germain faces a critical test this Tuesday at their home ground, the Parc des Princes, where they will try to overturn a one-goal deficit against Borussia Dortmund. This contest promises high drama, as PSG, still chasing their inaugural Champions League trophy, look to make history against a formidable Dortmund side that is eyeing their third appearance in the final.

Spotlight on Mbappe in Potentially Final European Appearance at Home

Kylian Mbappe, the Parisian superstar, could be making his last European appearance at home, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug has already left his mark with a crucial goal in the first leg, putting Dortmund in a favourable position. PSG’s reliance on Mbappe’s brilliance is more apparent than ever, especially after his performance seemed a bit subdued when overshadowed by Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho in their last meeting.

Fitness and Strategy Could Tip the Scales

PSG had the luxury of resting over the weekend, in contrast to Dortmund’s energetic 5-1 thrashing of Augsburg. This rest could play a crucial role in preparing for the intense physical and strategic demands of Tuesday’s showdown. Moreover, PSG’s lineup might see some adjustments due to Lucas Hernandez’s season-ending injury, with Lucas Beraldo expected to step up in defence.

On the other hand, Dortmund’s coach Edin Terzic might stick with the same lineup that secured the first-leg victory, although Donyell Malen’s return adds depth and options. The availability of Sebastien Haller from the bench could also provide Dortmund with a late-game boost.

Where to Watch and Follow the Match

Fans can catch this exhilarating match live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 7 PM before an 8 PM kick-off. Additionally, streaming is available via the Discovery+ app and website,

Predictions and Past Encounters

Considering the context and the high stakes, this match could extend all the way to penalties. Despite a stronger showing expected from PSG at home, the prediction is a slender 1-0 victory for PSG, which would level the aggregate score at 1-1, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout.

PSG and Dortmund have had a closely contested history in the Champions League, with their most memorable recent encounter being PSG’s comeback win in the 2019-20 last-16 stage. Overall, Dortmund holds a slight edge with three wins to PSG’s two, and one match drawn.

With all to play for, this Champions League semi-final is not just a game of goals, but a battle of wits, fitness, and sheer willpower. May the best team win!