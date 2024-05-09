Report: Chelsea to Finalise Star’s Move to Turkey

Hakim Ziyech’s Permanent Transfer to Galatasaray Signals New Beginnings

Ziyech’s Impressive Season in Istanbul

Hakim Ziyech’s time at Chelsea may be drawing to a close, as Galatasaray prepares to make his loan transfer permanent this summer. As reported by the Evening Standard, “Galatasaray are set to sign Chelsea loanee Hakim Ziyech permanently at the end of the season.” This decision comes after a particularly productive spell for the Moroccan winger in Turkey, proving himself a crucial asset in Galatasaray’s quest for the Turkish title.

During his stint in Istanbul, Ziyech has contributed eight goals and four assists across 21 appearances, significantly bolstering Galatasaray’s attack. His efforts have not only been pivotal in their domestic league but also shone during their Champions League campaign. Such stats are testament to his undeniable impact, underlining why the club is eager to secure his services on a more permanent basis.

Financial Implications for Chelsea

The transfer, while beneficial for Galatasaray, poses questions regarding Chelsea’s financial return. The Evening Standard notes, “The 31-year-old winger will see an obligation-to-buy clause triggered after a successful season in Istanbul, although whether Chelsea will earn significant profit remains unclear.” With his initial move from Ajax to Chelsea pegged at £33.6 million, the financials surrounding his impending transfer are drawing considerable interest, particularly concerning the profitability for the Premier League club.

Career Recap: Stamford Bridge to Istanbul

Reflecting on Ziyech’s journey, his time at Chelsea was marked by highs, including victories in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup. Yet, the 31-year-old’s tenure under Graham Potter and the new Boehly-Clearlake ownership saw him falling out of favour, culminating in a disrupted transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last January. The move to Galatasaray has offered him a fresh start and a chance to rediscover the form that once made him one of Europe’s most sought-after talents.