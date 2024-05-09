Sky Sports+ to Air All EFL Games on Opening Day

Sky Sports Expands EFL Match Coverage for Season Opener

In an exciting move for football fans, Sky Sports have announced the launch of a new channel, Sky Sports+, dedicated exclusively to showcasing every match from the English Football League (EFL) on the season’s opening day. Set to debut on August 10, this initiative will include live broadcasts of all 36 matches from the Championship, League One, and League Two.

Breaking New Ground in Sports Broadcasting

Sky Sports+ is set to revolutionise how fans access football, particularly by navigating around the traditional 3pm blackout rule. This rule, which typically restricts live broadcasts during this window to protect match attendance, will not be in effect for this special kickoff event. The introduction of Sky Sports+ means that, for the first time, fans will be able to watch every opening game live, including those taking place during the historically restricted period.

Enhanced Viewing Experience

Sky Sports+ isn’t just about more football; it’s about better football. Every one of the 72 EFL clubs will benefit from increased coverage, with at least 20 of their games televised throughout the season. Viewers can also expect a significant upgrade in production quality, from more dynamic camera angles to higher overall production values, ensuring an immersive viewing experience from the Championship all the way to League Two.

Comprehensive Sports Coverage

The ambitions of Sky Sports+ go beyond football. The channel promises to broadcast over 1,000 matches across various sports by leveraging the capacity to stream up to 100 events simultaneously. Fans of golf, tennis, and rugby will also see enhanced coverage. The PGA Tour, ATP and WTA tennis tours, and Super League rugby will all receive increased airtime. Additionally, Formula One enthusiasts can look forward to more interactive digital broadcasts, catering to a broader audience with a thirst for live sports action.