Howe Bets on Star Duo to Ignite Newcastle’s Future

Eddie Howe Confident Guimaraes & Isak Will Remain at Newcastle

In a recent statement, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe expressed his intentions to keep star players Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak at the club for the upcoming season, amidst widespread speculation about their futures.

Newcastle’s Dynamic Duo

Bruno Guimaraes, a standout midfielder from Brazil, has been the subject of interest from top-tier clubs such as Manchester City and Arsenal, fuelled by his impressive performances in the Premier League. Similarly, Sweden’s Alexander Isak, who joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in August 2022, has attracted attention after becoming the club’s top scorer this season.

Howe’s Vision for Stability

Eddie Howe remains optimistic about retaining his key players. “I’m planning for them to be here. Yes, all my planning is with them in the squad,” he confirmed. This statement underscores Howe’s strategy to build a resilient and competitive team going forward.

Alexander Isak, in particular, has had a landmark season, scoring in Newcastle’s recent 4-1 victory over Burnley, marking him as the first Newcastle player to hit 20 goals in a Premier League season since the legendary Alan Shearer in 2003-04. Howe praised Isak’s development, saying, “I’ve just seen him flourish this year. I think he’s enjoyed the environment, he’s enjoyed the team that he’s played in and I hope he does that for many years to come.”

Bruno Guimaraes has also been pivotal since his transfer from Lyon in January 2022, contributing six goals and six assists over 35 appearances this season, showcasing his value to the team.

Financial Fair Play and Future Aspirations

Despite Newcastle’s recent financial losses, which saw them post a £73m deficit for the 2022-23 season, the club’s management is committed to keeping their best talents. Newcastle’s chief executive Darren Eales highlighted the financial challenges but emphasised the importance of not selling their top players. Howe echoed this sentiment before their match against Brighton, stating, “We’re looking to build a squad and a really successful team, and to do that we don’t want to sell our best players.”

The manager also addressed compliance with financial fair play regulations, reinforcing the club’s strength and stability. “There is no weakness in the club to say we are going to sell anyone. But, of course, financial fair play is there and we’ll have to comply like everyone else.”

Race for Europe

Currently positioned sixth in the league, Newcastle are in close competition with Chelsea and Manchester United for a coveted spot in next season’s Europa League. The presence of players like Guimaraes and Isak is crucial as they push for European qualification, a testament to Howe’s belief in the strength and potential of his squad.