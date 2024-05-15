Report: Erik Ten Hag Responds to Doubts Over His Man United Future

Erik ten Hag Dismisses Old Trafford Exit Rumours Ahead of Crucial Newcastle Clash

Erik ten Hag, under mounting pressure at Manchester United, has brushed off suggestions that the upcoming match against Newcastle could be his last in charge at Old Trafford. Despite a challenging season, ten Hag remains focused on his role and the club’s future.

Ten Hag’s Commitment Amid Speculation

At 54, ten Hag’s future at Manchester United has been the subject of intense speculation following a season that has veered off course after a promising start. Injuries have plagued his squad, yet he managed to lead United to another FA Cup final against Manchester City. However, their dismal league form has raised questions about his tenure as Ineos considers sweeping changes.

United, currently eighth in the Premier League, face Newcastle on Wednesday in their final home game of the season. A traditional lap of honour is planned, despite the possibility of setting an unwanted record of 10 home defeats in a single season.

Appreciation for the Fans

“Yes, of course, we will show our appreciation to the fans,” ten Hag confirmed when asked about the lap of honour. “In good times, in bad times we are together, and the fans are showing that we are together.”

The lap of honour will also provide an opportunity for Raphael Varane to say farewell as his contract ends. When asked if it could be ten Hag’s farewell as well, he responded with surprise, “For me?! It’s not how I feel it and how I see it. That’s not the way I go to start that lap of honour for the fans, no.”

Future Prospects and Fan Support

Ten Hag remains confident that “common sense” will guide the club’s decision-makers regarding his future. He also believes he retains the support of the United fanbase. “Actually, yeah, if in the stadium, away and home, they are always backing the team, backing me, and also when I’m in the streets many, many come to me,” ten Hag said.

“I never almost get a negative reaction because the fans understand where we are. The fans understand that this club is in a transition and the huge problems we have had to face, especially in positions, in key areas.”

Defensive Woes and Key Returns

One of the major issues for United this season has been their inconsistent defence. The team will again be without Harry Maguire, Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia against Newcastle. However, Lisandro Martinez is set to return after a six-week absence due to a calf injury, providing a crucial boost.

“I think especially on the pitch we need him,” ten Hag said of Martinez. “There he shows his spirit, there he’s the warrior if he’s fit. When his fitness standards are on a high, he’s an absolute leader for us, an absolute warrior.”

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford could also return, following recent comments by United legend Wayne Rooney, who suggested some players might be holding back despite being fit enough to play. Ten Hag refuted this, emphasising the players’ commitment.

Determination and Preparation

“No, you have to see here in Carrington the players are desperate to play,” ten Hag responded. “If I see Licha Martinez, if I see Bruno – he did even a fitness test on Sunday to play. Rashford did everything he could do – he trained, he tried to train last week, but he didn’t make it.”

Ten Hag highlighted the determination of his squad, with players like Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane pushing to be fit for the final. “They do what they can do,” he concluded.

As Manchester United prepare for their crucial clash against Newcastle, Erik ten Hag remains resolute, focusing on the task at hand and dismissing any speculation about his imminent departure. His commitment to the club and belief in his players’ dedication signal a manager still very much in control, despite the turbulent season.