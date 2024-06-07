Birmingham City’s Bold Move: Appointing Chris Davies as Manager

Birmingham City Appoint Chris Davies as New Manager

Chris Davies Takes the Helm

In a significant move, Birmingham City have appointed Chris Davies, Tottenham Hotspur’s assistant coach, as their new manager on a four-year deal. Davies, who has a rich history of working under Brendan Rodgers at Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic, and Leicester City, steps into the role following the departure of Tony Mowbray. The club, recently relegated to League One, secured a compensation package with Spurs, as Davies still had two years remaining on his contract.

The Search for a New Leader

The process to find a new manager was extensive, with Birmingham City considering over 40 candidates, including notable names like Frank Lampard and Alex Neil. The position became available on 21 May when Mowbray stepped down for health reasons. Club owner and chairman Tom Wagner expressed his satisfaction with the appointment, saying, “From our first meeting, it was clear we were aligned on values and shared our ambition for Blues.”

Wagner, along with co-owner Tom Brady and chief executive Garry Cook, was part of the recruitment panel. Wagner further commented, “He is widely respected in the game and fulfils our goal to appoint an ambitious, progressive coach. He is motivated to help redefine the club, the culture, and the playing identity.”

Davies’ Vision for Birmingham

Chris Davies is eager to begin his tenure at Birmingham City. He stated, “As soon as I spoke with Tom, Garry, Tom Brady, and other board members, it was clear to me how passionate and committed the football leadership team are to bringing success to this club. I will give everything to build an attacking team that reflects this great city, and most importantly, to produce a team that our supporters can be proud of.”

A Tumultuous Period for Birmingham

Birmingham City’s recent history has been marked by instability. Since Knighthead, the American owners, took over at St Andrew’s 10 months ago, the club has seen seven different managers. The 2023-24 season began with John Eustace, who was replaced by Wayne Rooney in early October. Rooney’s tenure was short-lived due to poor performance, leading to his dismissal in January.

Following Rooney’s departure, Academy coach Steve Spooner took over temporarily, followed by the appointment of Tony Mowbray. Despite a promising start, Mowbray had to take sick leave, and Mark Venus stepped in. However, Venus also went on leave, leading to Gary Rowett overseeing the final eight games. Despite these efforts, Birmingham was relegated, marking only the third time in history the club has dropped to the third tier.

From Promising Player to Respected Coach

Chris Davies’ journey in football began as a promising player at Reading, captaining the youth sides and earning caps for Wales up to the under-19 level. However, an arthritic condition ended his playing career at 19, prompting a shift to coaching. His career includes roles in holiday camps, junior sessions, and overseas stints in the United States and New Zealand.

Rodgers, who first brought Davies into coaching at Swansea, continued to work with him at Liverpool, Celtic, and Leicester. Their partnership yielded significant success, including back-to-back doubles in Scotland and an FA Cup victory with Leicester. Davies’ recent experience at Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou further solidifies his credentials.

Now, as he steps into his first managerial role, Davies is poised to bring his wealth of experience and fresh ideas to Birmingham City.