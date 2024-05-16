How Glasner Transformed Crystal Palace’s Fortunes

Crystal Palace’s Revival Under Oliver Glasner: A New Era of Ambition

Introduction

The Athletic Football Podcast recently featured an in-depth discussion with Matt Woosnam and Dominic Fifield on the transformation at Crystal Palace under new manager Oliver Glasner. Hosted by Ayo Akinwolere, the episode shed light on the remarkable turnaround and future ambitions of the club. This article explores the key insights from the podcast, highlighting the impact of Glasner’s management and the contributions of standout players like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Glasner’s Impressive Start

Since his appointment in February, Oliver Glasner has orchestrated a significant turnaround for Crystal Palace. Despite taking over a team plagued by injuries and low morale, Glasner has managed to steer Palace to a comfortable 12th position in the league. Dominic Fifield noted, “It’s been brilliant… there was an element of risk in him coming at this stage of the season… but he’s made brilliant use of the time at his disposal.” The emphasis on fitness and tactical clarity during the international break was crucial in turning the team’s fortunes around.

Style of Play and Key Players

The transformation in Crystal Palace’s playing style has been notable. Matt Woosnam highlighted, “They’re playing much higher up the pitch, they’re pressing more intensely, they’re running more.” This shift has been instrumental in recent victories, including a memorable 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United. The availability of key players like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze has also been pivotal. Woosnam remarked, “The football’s so much more enjoyable… it’s helped by having Olise and Eze available.”

Challenges and Future Prospects

Looking ahead, the sustainability of this success remains a topic of discussion. Fifield pointed out, “Next season is a full season where they’ve got to do that… they’re going to have to sustain it next year.” The potential departures of star players like Olise and Eze pose another challenge. However, Glasner’s ambitious vision for the club offers hope. Woosnam mentioned, “Glasner wants to improve himself as well… there’s a lot of self-development there.”

Conclusion

Crystal Palace’s resurgence under Oliver Glasner is a testament to effective management and player performance. As the club looks forward to strengthening its squad and maintaining momentum, fans can be optimistic about the future. The combination of tactical acumen and player development promises an exciting journey ahead for Crystal Palace.