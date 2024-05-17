Injury Boosts for Man United Ahead of FA Cup Final

Manchester United Injury Update: Key Players Nearing Return

Manchester United faces a crucial end to their Premier League campaign with an upcoming match against Brighton, followed by an FA Cup final clash with Manchester City. Recent injury news brings a mix of optimism and concern for Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Lisandro Martinez Back in Action

The return of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Lisandro Martinez in the midweek victory over Newcastle has significantly boosted United’s options. With the defensive line still dealing with injuries, the possible comebacks of Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane could further strengthen the team.

Harry Maguire Close to Returning

Harry Maguire has been sidelined with a muscle injury since the draw with Burnley. While he won’t be fit for the Brighton match, there is hope he will be available for the FA Cup final at Wembley. Erik ten Hag expressed optimism, saying, “I think Harry Maguire, I think it’s a fair chance that he will be available [for the final]. We plan [for] him.”

Potential return date: Saturday, May 25, vs Manchester City

Luke Shaw Facing Setback

Luke Shaw’s return seems increasingly doubtful as he continues to recover from a serious muscle injury sustained in February. A recent setback has further delayed his comeback, putting his chances for the FA Cup final and Euro 2024 in jeopardy. Ten Hag acknowledged the challenges, stating, “Luke is more complicated. In this moment, let’s say it’s a less chance that he will make it. But there is still a very small, reduced chance.”

Potential return date: Saturday, May 25, vs Manchester City

Raphael Varane Eyeing Final Matches

Raphael Varane, who is set to leave United this summer, is eager to make a final appearance for the club. Having been out for six weeks with a muscle injury, he has returned to training and aims to be involved before the season ends.

Potential return date: Sunday, May 19, vs Brighton

Victor Lindelof Nears Comeback

Victor Lindelof, similar to Varane, has resumed first-team training after nearly two months on the sidelines. His return would provide a crucial defensive boost for United, especially with the FA Cup final on the horizon. Ten Hag mentioned, “We have seen yesterday Licha Martinez [is back], he had a good session now as well. There were also others on the pitch like Rapha Varane, Victor Lindelof, they returned on the pitch. We have to see how far [off a return] they are on Sunday.”

Potential return date: Sunday, May 19, vs Brighton

Mason Mount Set for Imminent Return

Mason Mount’s injury, described by Ten Hag as “very unlucky,” appears to be minor. He is expected to return soon, with Ten Hag noting, “It’s a minor issue. So he’s definitely not out for the season. I think a couple of days, then he’ll return. Maybe Newcastle is too short, but I think he can be available for Brighton.”

Potential return date: Sunday, May 19, vs Brighton

Anthony Martial and Tyrell Malacia Out for the Season

Anthony Martial, who underwent groin surgery in January, is unlikely to feature in the remaining matches. With his contract expiring in the summer, it seems his time at United may be over. Tyrell Malacia, dealing with a serious knee injury since last summer, is also not expected to return this season. His setbacks have kept him sidelined for the entire year.

Potential return date for Malacia: Summer 2024

Manchester United’s injury woes have tested the squad’s depth this season. With key players nearing returns, Ten Hag will hope to have a stronger side available for the critical FA Cup final against Manchester City. Fans will be eagerly watching the developments as the season draws to a close.