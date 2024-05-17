Manchester City Injury Update: Key Players’ Return Dates

Manchester City Injury Update: Key Players Set to Return and Those Out Until Next Season

With Manchester City on the verge of retaining their Premier League title, injury updates are crucial as they approach the final stretch of the season. Facing West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on the final day, City’s squad depth will be tested. Here’s a comprehensive update on the injuries affecting the team, focusing on key players’ return dates and those side-lined until next season.

Kevin De Bruyne’s Timely Recovery

Kevin De Bruyne, a pivotal figure in Manchester City’s midfield, suffered an ankle injury in the match against Tottenham. After assisting Erling Haaland’s first goal, De Bruyne was brought down by Pape Matar Sarr. Although he initially continued, he was later substituted for Jeremy Doku.

Manager Pep Guardiola provided an update, stating, “Kevin had a kick to the ankle and couldn’t run properly.” De Bruyne himself alleviated some concerns post-match, saying, “I think I’m alright. The place in the Achilles is really sore. It felt a little bit like a knife in the moment I had the impact but it’s an impact so it’s not bad, I’ll be alright.”

Potential return date: Sunday, May 19, vs West Ham

Ederson’s Season-Ending Injury

Ederson, City’s Brazilian goalkeeper, was injured in a collision with Cristian Romero during the Tottenham match. Initially continuing after receiving treatment, Ederson was eventually substituted for Stefan Ortega. Ortega’s performance was crucial, making key saves against Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

Guardiola clarified Ederson’s condition: “Ederson did not have concussion, he had a problem with his eye. He could not see properly so the doctor said I should change. He [Stefan Ortega] is a world-class keeper. He’s an exceptional, exceptional keeper.”

Subsequent scans revealed a small fracture to Ederson’s right eye socket, ruling him out for the rest of the season and placing his participation in the summer’s Copa America in doubt.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Manchester City’s injury list extends beyond De Bruyne and Ederson. The team is also monitoring the fitness of other key players who are crucial for the upcoming matches and the FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 25. While some players are expected to make timely recoveries, others may face longer rehabilitation periods.

Looking Ahead: Players Out Until Next Season

The club must also prepare for the absence of certain players who are unlikely to return before next season. Managing these injuries effectively is vital for maintaining squad strength and ensuring readiness for the next campaign. The medical team’s role in the recovery process cannot be overstated, as their efforts are pivotal in bringing players back to full fitness.

As Manchester City edges closer to securing another Premier League title, the fitness and availability of key players will be instrumental. The club’s depth will undoubtedly be tested, but with strategic management and timely recoveries, City aims to finish the season on a high.