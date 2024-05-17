Spurs Injury Update: Latest on Richarlison, Bissouma and More

Spurs Injury Update: Latest News on Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, and More

Tottenham Hotspur’s end-of-season form has been marred by a series of injuries across the squad. With no Champions League football to look forward to next season, and five defeats in their last six matches, Spurs are limping towards the season’s conclusion. Manager Ange Postecoglou has had to adapt his strategy due to these setbacks, with players filling in unusual positions. Here’s the latest on the Spurs’ injury concerns and expected return dates.

Richarlison’s Calf Injury Ends Season

Richarlison’s season has come to a premature end due to a calf injury. This issue also rules him out of the Copa America with Brazil this summer. However, manager Ange Postecoglou has reassured fans that the injury is not overly serious.

“He’ll probably miss three or four weeks from what I understand,” confirmed Postecoglou.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Yves Bissouma’s Knee Problem

Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma is another key player who will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury sustained in the win over Burnley.

“Bissouma picked up a knee injury in the last game and he’s out for the season,” said Postecoglou.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Timo Werner’s Hamstring Setback

A hamstring issue forced Timo Werner off in the recent defeat to Arsenal, leading to his exclusion from the final weeks of the campaign.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie on the Sidelines

Ben Davies, who was expected to fill in at left-back, has been sidelined with a calf injury picked up during the defeat to Arsenal. Similarly, Destiny Udogie’s season ended prematurely due to an unspecified injury last month. Udogie confirmed via Instagram that he had undergone surgery, with Postecoglou noting it was due to an unfortunate training incident.

“It was non-contact, he just went to have a strike at goal by himself and got the injury,” Postecoglou said.

Potential return dates: Summer 2024

Manor Solomon’s Difficult Season

Manor Solomon has had an injury-hit first season at Tottenham, playing just 198 minutes and undergoing multiple knee surgeries. Despite his efforts in rehab, Solomon has not fully recovered.

“In the past 5 months I’ve been working as hard as possible to get back to doing what I love the most, but unfortunately, I haven’t fully recovered yet,” he said. “At the same time, I’m full of motivation and will continue to do everything in order to be back stronger than ever to help my club & country.”

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Fraser Forster’s Foot Fracture

Backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been out since mid-February due to a foot fracture sustained in training. His absence means Brandon Austin continues as the third-choice goalkeeper, covering for Guglielmo Vicario.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Ryan Sessegnon’s Hamstring Woes

Ryan Sessegnon underwent surgery in February on his right hamstring following chronic issues that have plagued his career. Despite his efforts to recover, Postecoglou does not expect Sessegnon to return this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Conclusion

Tottenham Hotspur’s injury woes have significantly impacted their season’s end, forcing manager Ange Postecoglou to continuously adapt his tactics. With major players like Richarlison, Bissouma, and Werner out, the team faces a challenging final stretch. Fans will be eagerly awaiting the return of their stars in the summer, hoping for a stronger and injury-free next season.