Joachim Andersen Praises Oliver Glasner Amid Crystal Palace Success

Crystal Palace’s Bright Future Under Oliver Glasner: A New Era of Ambition

Crystal Palace fans have endured several years of frustration, marked by a perceived lack of ambition and underwhelming performances. However, this season has seen a significant transformation at Selhurst Park, thanks to the arrival of new manager Oliver Glasner. Under Glasner’s leadership, the Eagles have soared, playing exciting football and securing notable victories, much to the delight of their supporters.

Glasner’s Impact: A Tactical Revolution

Oliver Glasner’s arrival at Crystal Palace has marked a departure from the conservative approach of former manager Roy Hodgson. The Austrian has implemented a more aggressive and dynamic style of play, which has quickly paid dividends. As defender Joachim Andersen told Standard Sport, “Right from the first game with the new gaffer, you could see the change. We’re playing some fantastic football and getting the results.”

This shift in tactics has not only rejuvenated the squad but also brought the best out of key players like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. Glasner’s influence is evident in the dramatic improvements seen on the pitch. Palace’s performance metrics have skyrocketed, with the team achieving more points than all but three Premier League clubs—Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea—over the past month.

Training Intensifies: No Room for Complacency

One of the cornerstones of Glasner’s success has been the increased intensity of training sessions. Several players have remarked on the heightened demands and expectations since Glasner took charge. “We began training more, ran more, pressed higher. It’s been hard on the body. He doesn’t take any bulls**t. If you don’t work hard, he will tell you. There is no hiding,” Andersen revealed.

This rigorous approach has not only improved fitness levels but also instilled a greater sense of discipline and accountability within the squad. The results on the field reflect this newfound commitment, with the team executing Glasner’s high-pressing, high-tempo style to great effect.

Rising Stars and Transfer Speculations

The brilliant form of Crystal Palace has naturally led to increased interest in their star players from other clubs. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have attracted attention from Premier League rivals, while Adam Wharton has been linked with Bayern Munich and Jean-Philippe Mateta with Napoli. Even Glasner himself was approached by Bayern, but Palace remains confident he will stay.

Joachim Andersen, who has been linked with multiple clubs, remains focused on his current team. “I have been linked with several clubs, but nothing ever happened. If there’s nothing concrete, it doesn’t matter. I signed a three-year contract [until 2026], so I guess I’m still at Palace [next season],” he said. Andersen’s commitment underscores the positive atmosphere Glasner has cultivated, making players eager to continue their journey with Palace.

Ambitions for the Future: European Aspirations

With the immediate future looking bright, thoughts naturally turn to what Crystal Palace can achieve in the coming seasons. Andersen articulated the growing optimism within the squad and among the fans. “I’m hoping we get up around the top seven or eight—that’s my goal,” he stated.

The long-term vision is even more ambitious, with European football seen as a realistic target. “Football can go fast, look at Aston Villa,” Andersen noted. “They were almost relegated four years ago, now they’re in the Champions League. If Villa can do it, everyone can do it. I think we have a really promising future. We have a young squad, so we need someone to push us. Next season, with our best players available, this team can do some really amazing things.”

Conclusion: A Promising Horizon

Oliver Glasner has breathed new life into Crystal Palace, transforming them from a team mired in mediocrity to one that plays with flair and confidence. His tactical acumen, combined with a rigorous training regime, has unlocked the potential of the squad. As the season draws to a close, the future looks incredibly bright for the Eagles. With ambitions of European football and a young, talented squad, Crystal Palace fans can look forward to the coming seasons with renewed hope and excitement.

Credit to The Evening Standard for the original article.