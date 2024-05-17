Martin Odegaard: Arsenal Must “Keep Believing” Ahead of Title-Decider

Martin Odegaard: Not Giving Up on Arsenal Title Dream

Aiming for a Dramatic Premier League Finale

As Manchester City prepare to face West Ham at the Etihad, needing just a win to secure the Premier League title, Martin Odegaard remains hopeful for an unexpected twist. Arsenal, currently two points behind City, must beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium to keep their title dreams alive. “We have to keep the focus on ourselves, keep the spirit high and keep believing,” said Odegaard. “We have to make sure we do our job. I think the task is clear now: if we win, and Manchester City don’t, then it’s all for us.”

Focus on Arsenal’s Game

Odegaard stresses the importance of focusing solely on their performance. “The only thing we can do is focus on ourselves, win our game, and then we will see where that takes us. Anything can happen in football, we’ve seen stranger things happen before so the main thing is to focus on our game and just look at it as another game we have to win.”

He adds, “That’s all we can do, we can’t control anything else. It’s down to us to ensure we have a good end to the season, finish with a win at home and then we’ll see. There is just one game left, let’s go and win it.”

Celebrating the Invincibles

Sunday could be a historic day for Arsenal, marking the 20th anniversary of their unbeaten Premier League season in 2003-04. Members of the Invincibles squad and manager Arsene Wenger will be present at the Emirates. Odegaard highlights the significance of having such legends in attendance. “Everybody knows what they did, and we’ve all seen the stories and the games from that time. It means a lot, it’s a massive part of the history of the club. It’s nice to have them there on the day, hopefully I will get the chance to speak to them and learn a bit from them!”

Final Preparations and Fitness Updates

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes to have a fully-fit squad for this crucial match. Bukayo Saka, who limped off against Manchester United last weekend after aggravating a cut on his leg, is reported to have recovered. This comes as a relief for Arsenal fans, as Saka’s presence is vital for their attacking prowess.

As the Gunners prepare for their final match, the spirit and optimism within the team remain high. Odegaard’s determination reflects the resilience and hope that Arsenal fans cling to as they look forward to a potentially historic Sunday. While Manchester City hold the upper hand, football’s unpredictability keeps the excitement alive until the very last whistle. Arsenal must focus on their game, aiming for victory against Everton, and hope for a favourable result at the Etihad. The presence of the Invincibles adds a layer of inspiration, reminding the current squad of what the club has achieved and what they can aspire to.