‘They Showed Up on My Doorstep’ – Ten Hag On Turbulent Summer

Erik ten Hag: Manchester United Flew to Ibiza to Secure My Future

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, recently revealed an extraordinary turn of events during his summer holiday. The Dutchman had his vacation in Ibiza interrupted when United’s top brass flew out to assure him of their desire to retain his services.

United’s Commitment Amid Doubts

Before guiding Manchester United to a triumphant FA Cup final victory, ten Hag’s future with the club was shrouded in uncertainty. However, the club made a decisive move to dispel any doubts. “The club management came to me while I was on holiday in Ibiza,” ten Hag shared with Dutch TV channel NOS. “They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me.”

Ratcliffe’s Considerations and Final Decision

Following an underwhelming season where United finished eighth – their lowest in the Premier League era – the club’s new co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, reportedly explored other managerial options, including former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel. Yet, United ultimately chose to stick with ten Hag. “Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager,” ten Hag remarked.

Ratcliffe’s approach was thorough, reflecting his new involvement in football. “Ineos took their time. They are new in football; it’s normal to reflect on the season. It’s no secret that they talked with multiple candidates,” ten Hag noted.

Ten Hag’s First Season Success

In his inaugural season, ten Hag led Manchester United to an impressive third place in the Premier League and appearances in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals. The pinnacle of his debut was clinching the EFL Cup in 2023, which cemented his capability and justified the club’s faith in him.

Future Plans and Contract Talks

Despite his achievements, ten Hag’s long-term future at United remains to be formally secured. “Manchester United and I still have to find an agreement for the new contract. This isn’t easily done – we are still going to have to talk about this,” he confirmed.